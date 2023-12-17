The Impact of October 7: Addressing Mental Health Challenges in Israel

Israel is currently grappling with the aftermath of the surprise attack launched by Hamas on October 7. The mental health services in the country are overwhelmed, struggling to cope with the mass trauma and its far-reaching consequences. Mental health professionals, like Marina Golan, are working tirelessly to provide support and assistance to those affected.

Golan, who previously volunteered in Ukraine to offer her expertise in trauma treatment, now finds herself on the other side. She, along with her colleagues, has been conducting workshops and providing counseling to doctors, teachers, children, and their families. The impact of the attack is profound, even in areas not directly targeted by the attacks. The shockwaves have reverberated across the country, affecting individuals of all ages.

The mental health impact of the October 7 attack is still unfolding, making it difficult to fully assess its extent. Many people are struggling to find answers, trying to make sense of what happened and connect the dots. It is a time of uncertainty and confusion. The need for mental health support is gradually emerging as people begin to process the trauma.

However, unlike the situation in Ukraine, where people readily understand and empathize with the events, Israel faces the challenge of convincing others about the reality of what is happening. This adds an additional layer of trauma for those affected, as they feel the burden of having to prove the validity of their experiences.

To address the growing mental health crisis, volunteer organizations like First Line Med have stepped up to provide support, services, and counseling to those affected by the October 7 events. Dr. Ofrit Shapira-Berman leads the mental health team of First Line Med, which consists of up to 500 volunteer psychoanalysts. They offer assistance to families of those who lost their lives, were injured, or taken hostage during the attack.

However, despite the efforts of these dedicated professionals, the mental health situation is worsening. The impact of the trauma is only beginning to surface, particularly for those recently released from captivity. The ongoing uncertainty about the fate of their loved ones brings about increased depression and fear. Some individuals have also discovered the tragic loss of a family member upon their return to Israel.

Amidst the mental health challenges, homelessness has become an additional concern. The upheaval caused by the October 7 attack has left many individuals without a stable place to call home.

As Israel grapples with the complex mental health repercussions, it is essential for society to come together to provide support, understanding, and empathy. The road to healing will be long, but with collective efforts, the country can begin to rebuild and support those affected.

