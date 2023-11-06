Finance Minister Smotrich Assumes Responsibility for Hamas Attack, Calls for Collective Reflection

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has stepped forward to accept responsibility for Hamas’s recent brutal attack on Israel. In a statement made on Sunday evening, Smotrich acknowledged the gravity of the situation and expressed his commitment to accountability. “I stand before you today, ready to shoulder responsibility for the past and the future,” he declared.

Smotrich abstained from using quotes, instead opting for a descriptive sentence to convey his sentiment. He deemed the attack as one of the most horrific acts of violence ever witnessed by the State of Israel, drawing a parallel to the unimaginable cruelty of the Holocaust. Smotrich emphasized the need for collective reflection, calling upon the nation to confront their failures and shortcomings.

He stated, “We must acknowledge our failures with honesty, even if it is a painful realization. The leadership and defense system of our country failed in safeguarding our citizens’ security, and we were unable to honor the sacred bond between a nation and its people. This solemn agreement, signed in blood, has now been tragically stained.”

While saddled with the weight of responsibility, Smotrich has also taken on a new role as head of the Socio-economic Committee, appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite the challenges posed by this appointment, Smotrich remains resolute in fulfilling his duties and managing the home front during this time of war.

In light of recent events, Smotrich’s Religious Zionist Party experienced a minor setback according to a poll released by Maariv, losing two seats compared to the previous week. However, it is important to acknowledge that Smotrich’s assumption of responsibility brings forth an opportunity for rebuilding and fortifying the nation’s resilience.

The Finance Minister’s call for introspection and his willingness to accept accountability serve as a reminder that unity and unwavering determination are crucial in times of trial. By acknowledging their failures, Israel can pave the way for a collective effort to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens.