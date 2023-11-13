Israel’s Intelligence Failure: A Wake-Up Call for America’s Politicized Agencies

In recent times, Israel has faced a major intelligence failure that has drawn comparisons to the devastating 9/11 attacks. The parallel lies not in the scale of the tragedy, but in the shocking lack of preparedness on the part of intelligence agencies.

The assault carried out by Hamas involved a series of brutal acts including shootings, rapes, and kidnappings. The sheer brutality of the attack has made it more personal and harrowing for the people of Israel. However, just like the attacks on 9/11, this onslaught caught the intelligence community completely off guard.

Both American and Israeli officials have admitted that the attack was a complete surprise. Despite having surveillance systems in place and spies on the ground, there were no signs or warnings of the impending terrorist operation. This failure raises concerns about the effectiveness and reliability of intelligence gathering methods.

While electronic surveillance and monitoring of communications are crucial tools in the intelligence arsenal, they are not foolproof. The reliance on these methods may lead to oversight or gaps in information. It is essential to recognize the limitations of electronic spying and explore alternative means of gathering intelligence.

Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog, in response to the failure, has emphasized the need to focus on the ongoing war and postpone investigations for a later time. This approach may be wise in the heat of the conflict, but it underlines the importance of understanding what went wrong and learning from it to prevent future failures.

One notable factor in Israel’s intelligence failure is the revelation of the Mossad’s involvement in domestic politics. The Mossad, an external spy service tasked with protecting Israel from external threats, inexplicably diverted its attention to internal political matters. This raises questions about whether this distraction played a role in overlooking the planning of the Hamas massacre.

The lessons from Israel’s intelligence failure are not limited to the country itself. They resonate with the United States, where politicization of intelligence agencies has become a concern. Bureaucracies, including intelligence agencies, often succumb to “mission creep” – where their focus shifts from their core mission to politics.

This trend can be observed in agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which became entangled in a range of distractions, neglecting its primary mission of preparing for public health crises. The consequences became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when the CDC was ill-prepared and prone to making political decisions rather than following scientific guidance.

Similarly, the FBI has faced criticism for veering away from its fundamental mission of counterterrorism and national security. Instead, it has prioritized targeting various groups deemed domestic threats, often based on political affiliations. This misallocation of resources and focus raises concerns about the capacity to detect and prevent genuine threats.

The parallels between Israel’s intelligence failure and the challenges faced by American agencies serve as a warning. It is crucial to maintain a clear distinction between the mission of intelligence agencies and specific political interests. Failure to do so can result in catastrophic consequences.

