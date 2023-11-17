Israel’s Hospitals Take Preemptive Measures to Protect Against Rocket Attacks

In a region marked by ongoing conflict, hospitals in Israel are taking innovative measures to protect both patients and staff from the threat of rocket attacks. One such hospital, the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, has moved certain critical areas underground to ensure care can continue even during times of heightened tension.

The Galilee Medical Center, located just 6 miles from the border with Lebanon, has experienced the intensifying tensions between Israel and Lebanese militants. To ensure the safety and well-being of their patients, hospital administrators made the decision to move parts of the facility underground. Now, patients receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are among those benefitting from this unique arrangement.

Dr. Masad Barhoum, the director of the hospital, emphasizes the importance of their proactive approach. “We are underground with the patients because we are preparing ourselves to continue taking care of our patients, even under fire,” he explains. By making this preemptive move, the hospital can provide uninterrupted care, ensuring patients are shielded from any potential harm.

The decision to move critical areas underground was prompted by previous instances of conflict. In October, Hamas-backed militants from the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel, resulting in a significant loss of life and numerous hostages. These events highlighted the need for hospitals to be prepared for such attacks. Furthermore, ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and militants in neighboring Lebanon has necessitated increased precautions.

Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hezbollah and other armed factions in Lebanon has led to a constant exchange of rocket fire and artillery. The border region has witnessed civilian casualties and extensive damage from airstrikes. The sound of drones and air raid sirens has become a common occurrence, further highlighting the importance of hospitals’ preparedness.

While hospitals across Israel are ramping up their preparations, the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya has been proactive in its efforts for many years. This forward-thinking approach ensures that patients and staff members are equipped to face any potential challenges that arise.

