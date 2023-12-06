Israel Struggles to Protect Civilians in Gaza

Israel’s attempts to protect civilians in war-torn Gaza through their high-tech evacuation system have failed to meet the brutal reality of the military campaign, according to sources in Gaza. Despite having a sophisticated control room and advanced technology to direct the movement of panicked civilians, the experiences of those living in Gaza reveal the limitations of Israel’s efforts.

The evacuation system, which uses airdropped leaflets, calls, and texts to inform civilians of battle plans and where they should go next, is touted by the Israel Defense Forces as proof of their commitment to minimize civilian casualties. However, the chaos of combat often leads to confusing, vague, or contradictory directives, leaving civilians unsure of where they should seek refuge.

One resident, Muhammad al-Natour, was forced to flee his home in Gaza City multiple times due to the changing directives from the IDF. Despite initially being told that Gaza’s southern half would be a “safe zone,” the relentless bombardment continued, leaving residents in constant fear for their lives. Alaa Rajab, another resident, has also not received any calls or leaflets advising him on how to stay safe in recent days.

The high-tech system, which includes an interactive map and QR code access to real-time information, requires internet access, which is a rare luxury for most Gazans. Additionally, frequent communications blackouts further hinder the effectiveness of the system.

While the IDF claims that their evacuation orders have saved lives, Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that nearly 16,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Israel launched its attacks two months ago. The disparity in casualty numbers between militants and civilians is a cause for concern, with two civilians killed for every militant, according to the IDF’s own calculations.

Humanitarian leaders have likened the situation in Gaza to “hell on earth,” and international voices, including US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN refugee agency in Gaza, have expressed alarm over the civilian casualties and the impact of evacuation orders on the population.

In light of the challenges faced in protecting civilians in urban battlefields, Israeli officials argue that the proportion of civilian casualties is acceptable compared to other armies facing similar circumstances. However, the ongoing conflict continues to raise questions about the effectiveness of Israel’s high-tech civilian protection efforts in Gaza.