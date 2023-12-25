Israel’s Struggle in Gaza: A High Price to Pay

Military authorities in Israel announced on Sunday that the intense clashes in Gaza over the weekend had claimed the lives of 15 soldiers. With Saturday being one of the deadliest days in the ongoing war, Israel has now lost a total of 154 soldiers during the invasion, as reported by the BBC. Additionally, according to the New York Times, more than 300 Israeli troops were killed during the Hamas attack on October 7th, in addition to over 800 civilian casualties.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the heavy toll that the war in Gaza has taken on Israel, stating that it has come at a significant cost. However, he emphasized that there is no alternative but to continue the fight.

In response to the Israeli invasion, Hamas issued a statement on Sunday branding it a “failure”. They claimed that their military wing, the Qassam Brigades, had defeated Israeli soldiers and dealt them substantial losses.

The Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas’ control, reported that on Saturday alone, 166 Palestinians were killed. Since the beginning of the Israeli invasion, more than 20,000 individuals, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives in Gaza. However, the Israeli military officials argued separately to Reuters that they have eliminated approximately 8,000 Palestinian militants since October 7th.

The BBC reported that discussions facilitated by Egypt to broker another ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners have yet to reach an agreement. Egyptian officials have put forth a new three-stage plan, starting with a two-week humanitarian ceasefire, which would eventually lead to the release of 40 hostages held by Hamas and 120 prisoners held by Israel. The final stage of the plan entails establishing an independent body to oversee the provision of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

