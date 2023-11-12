Israeli Ground Operation in Gaza: Key Developments

Israel has initiated a ground operation in the Gaza Strip, deploying tanks, bulldozers, infantrymen, and combat engineer units. Unlike previous operations, the Israeli forces have taken a cautious approach, slowly advancing towards Gaza City’s main population center instead of making a rapid push.

Video footage and images from various sources, including CNN teams on the ground, indicate that Israeli forces entered Gaza from three primary locations. The first entry point is in the northwest corner of the strip, with bulldozers pushing through sand near the seashore. An identifiable breach in the perimeter fence allowed Israeli vehicles to enter.

Additionally, evidence suggests that Israeli forces are present further south along the coast. A video surfaced showing Israeli soldiers waving a flag from the rooftop of a resort hotel located in Atatra, around two miles south of the perimeter fence.

Photographs released by the Israeli army indicate that troops have advanced even deeper into Gaza, situated just north of the Al Shati refugee camp. This location positions the soldiers approximately three miles from the center of Gaza City.

Another point of entry seems to be from the northeastern corner of the Strip near the town of Beit Hanoun. Video footage and satellite imagery depict dozens of soldiers advancing on foot across sandy terrain, supported by a bulldozer clearing the path from improvised explosive devices.

Videos portray substantial damage to buildings resulting from Israeli aerial and artillery strikes. Notably, there is an absence of civilians or Hamas militants in the footage, suggesting that people had evacuated or withdrawn prior to the arrival of Israeli military personnel. Nevertheless, a CNN team located a mile away on the Israeli side of the border reported sporadic machine gun fire and multiple explosions originating from the Gaza direction.

Observations from the CNN team indicate an increasing number of Israeli military vehicles within the perimeter, signifying an expanded ground operation by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

A different video, discovered on Monday, suggests a potential third entry point around 10 miles to the south along the eastern perimeter. This footage, captured by a freelance Palestinian journalist, shows an Israeli tank firing at a car along the main Salah Al Din road running the length of the Strip. CNN geolocated the incident just south of the Netzarim junction, an area strategically significant for Israel to potentially divide northern and southern parts of Gaza.

The Netzarim junction is located southeast of Gaza City and in close proximity to Wadi Gaza, a waterway that Israel has advised Gazans to relocate southward to ensure safety from Israeli attacks.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of Israel’s ground operation in Gaza?

A: Israel has initiated the ground operation in Gaza to achieve specific objectives, which may include disabling Hamas infrastructure and weapons, apprehending militants, and preventing further attacks on Israeli territory.

Q: Are civilians present in the areas where Israeli forces have entered?

A: Based on available visual evidence, civilians appear to have evacuated or withdrawn from these areas prior to the arrival of Israeli forces.

Q: Is the ground operation likely to intensify?

A: It is possible that the ground operation may intensify as the Israeli military expands its presence within the Gaza Strip.

Q: How do these recent developments impact the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas?

A: The ground operation adds another dimension to the ongoing conflict. It has the potential to escalate hostilities and impact the dynamics of the overall situation.

Q: What are the risks associated with the ground operation?

A: Ground operations pose risks to both Israeli soldiers and Palestinian civilians. With increased proximity, there is an increased potential for casualties and collateral damage.

Source: [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)