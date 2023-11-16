Israel’s Ground Campaign in Gaza: An Analysis of the Dangers and Potential Consequences

Israel’s preparations for a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip have raised concerns among current and former U.S. officials who warn of the hazards involved in urban warfare and the risk of the conflict spreading across the Middle East. The imminent counterattack by Israel, in response to Hamas attacks, is expected to employ conventional weapons and advanced military tactics, posing significant dangers for both civilians and combatants.

Unlike previous conflicts, this invasion is set to unfold amidst the backdrop of a changing geopolitical landscape. President Joe Biden finds himself in a crucial position, with a $100 billion funding request pending in Congress and a desire to avoid entangling U.S. troops in a broader war. The potential impact on the economy and the 2024 election further amplify the stakes for the United States.

Recent actions by the Pentagon reflect the seriousness of the situation. The deployment of two aircraft carriers, accompanied by numerous warplanes and support vessels, and the massing of ground-based fighters and attack planes in the Middle East, indicate the U.S. military’s recognition of the potential risks involved. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered thousands of troops to be prepared for rapid deployment.

Moreover, the recent airstrikes carried out by the U.S. in eastern Syria, targeting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated militia groups, demonstrate the government’s determination to tackle threats in the region. However, it is important to distinguish these actions from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The U.S. government has urged all parties to avoid actions that could escalate the situation further.

As Israel prepares to invade Gaza, it has been conducting continuous airstrikes since October 7, with tanks occasionally making brief incursions into the Hamas-controlled territory. The Pentagon has been actively supporting Israel, sharing the lessons learned from its experiences in Mosul during the fight against ISIS. Providing safe evacuation routes for civilians and access to medical care have been crucial considerations.

Gaza presents a unique set of challenges due to its densely populated urban landscape. Home to 2.3 million people in an area roughly the size of Las Vegas, the region’s topography makes it difficult to navigate. Hamas’s network of tunnels further complicates the situation, enabling them to store weaponry and carry out ambushes. Israel will rely on intelligence gathering to map these tunnels and brief its troops on what to expect when crossing the border.

With Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks, their objective was to lure Israeli forces into Gaza and exploit the advantages of urban warfare. They may deploy civilians and hostages as shields to prevent Israeli troops from firing on their positions, making the situation even more perilous. The confined spaces and limited visibility in urban environments can neutralize the advantages of modern military capabilities, giving guerrilla fighters the upper hand.

Another concern for Israeli troops is the presence of Iranian-supplied improvised explosive devices (IEDs). These deadly weapons, previously used against U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, can penetrate armored vehicles and cause significant harm. In particular, explosively-formed penetrators manufactured by Iran have proven to be devastating. Iran’s long-standing support for Hamas increases the likelihood of these weapons being used in the conflict.

Amidst the complexities of this operation, protecting civilians and distinguishing combatants from non-combatants becomes paramount. The crowded and chaotic nature of urban warfare makes this a challenging task, further compounded by the willingness of Hamas to employ human shields. The situation highlights the difficulty of determining who is a legitimate target in the heat of combat, especially when fighters may blend in with the civilian population.

As the world watches the developments in Gaza with apprehension, it is crucial to consider the potential consequences. The hazards faced by civilians, combatants, and the risk of regional escalation demand careful consideration and swift action to mitigate the impacts of this conflict.