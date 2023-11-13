Israel’s Military Operation Raises Concerns for Hostages and Their Families

TEL AVIV — The recent escalation of Israel’s military operations in Gaza has raised concerns among the families of the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group in control of the region. The lack of advance warning from Israeli officials has left these families worried about the safety of their loved ones, as the intensification of the siege could potentially imperil the captives.

While some family members, like Ayelet Samerano, remain hopeful that Hamas is keeping the hostages underground to protect them, others are less certain. Imbal Zach, cousin of Tal Shoham, who was taken hostage with his family, worries that Hamas’s calculations may change due to the Israeli ground operations, potentially putting the lives of the captives at risk.

The families of the hostages, spanning across Israel’s political spectrum, have formed a group called the Hostages and Missing Families Forum to support each other and communicate about the situation. They have expressed concern about the impact of the military operation on the hostages, fearing that the heavy bombings and uncertainty could further endanger their loved ones.

In their statement, the group called for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to address their concerns and demand answers about the well-being of the hostages. They emphasize that their priority is the safe release of the captives, but they also recognize the importance of an assertive military response to address the long-standing issue of Hamas in Gaza.

As the situation continues to unfold, these families remain determined to fight for the safe return of their loved ones. They stand united in their plea to the Israeli government to prioritize the lives of the hostages and find a resolution that ensures their well-being.

FAQ

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. It was founded in 1987 as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.

What is a hostage?

A hostage is a person who is captured and held captive by others, typically for political, monetary, or territorial gain.

How many hostages are currently held by Hamas?

According to Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, there are 229 confirmed hostages held by Hamas.

What is the Hostages and Missing Families Forum?

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum is a group formed by the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. They provide support to each other and advocate for the safe release of their loved ones.