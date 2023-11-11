Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Israel’s Gaza Offensive Raises Concerns of Escalating Conflict Israel’s escalating bombardment of Gaza has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians and the displacement of more than half of Gaza’s population. Despite international calls for a ceasefire or humanitarian pause, Israel continues to reject these pleas. The ongoing violence has also had dire consequences for Gaza’s healthcare system, with hospitals and health centers forced to close due to the conflict. Tensions are further rising on the Israel-Lebanon border, where Israeli troops and Hezbollah are engaging in daily fire exchanges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to devastate Lebanon if the fighting extends to a new front. The possibility of Hezbollah entering the conflict has raised concerns due to their capabilities in technology, missiles, and intelligence. Hezbollah is part of a larger regional alliance known as the Axis of Resistance, which includes Iran, Syria, Hamas, Ansar Allah, and other groups. This alliance poses a greater threat to Israel compared to previous confrontations, as they have gained significant experience and technological advancements.

It is important to note that neither Israel nor Hezbollah desires to initiate a full-scale war. Both sides understand the devastating consequences and destruction it would bring. However, Hezbollah’s strategy involves testing and challenging Israel through small-scale attacks to gauge their reactions. This strategy aims to disrupt Israel’s social and economic functioning and diminish its sense of power and dominance.

The situation in Gaza and the Israel-Lebanon border raises concerns about the potential for a regional war. The international community must continue to call for a ceasefire and work towards a peaceful resolution to avoid further loss of life and escalation of the conflict.

