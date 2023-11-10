A Fresh Perspective: Israel’s Path to Stability

Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister of Israel, shared his views on the current political landscape in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24. According to Barak, the devastating attack by Hamas last week has eroded the trust of both the Israeli people and the army in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In order to decisively defeat Hamas, Barak believes that Israel must launch a ground offensive in Gaza.

Barak stressed that a ground invasion would not be a swift endeavor. It could potentially take weeks, or even months, to achieve the desired outcome. However, he proposed a gradual handover of control in Gaza to the Palestinian Authority after the operation concludes.

The former Israeli premier responded to President Joe Biden’s comments about the occupation of Gaza by stating that while Israel appreciates the unwavering support of the US, strategic decisions should be made internally, without external recommendations.

Addressing concerns about civilian casualties, Barak admitted that the conflict would inevitably result in collateral damage. However, he emphasized that Israel has made efforts to warn residents and minimize harm. Criticism from the UN regarding the siege in Gaza was dismissed, as Barak asserted that the safety of Israeli citizens is of paramount importance.

Barak described the Hamas attack on October 7 as a significant failure for Israel. The inability to prevent the attack and the delay in protecting Israeli citizens were major setbacks. The toll was devastating, with over 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, losing their lives. In response, Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip have claimed the lives of at least 2,670 Palestinians, the majority of whom were also civilians.

Finding solace in the appointment of Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot, two experienced military officers, to Israel’s war cabinet, Barak believes that their presence will contribute to a more coherent decision-making process. Barak emphasized that Netanyahu lacks the trust of the people, the families of the victims, and the soldiers on the ground.

Sources:

FRANCE 24 – URL: www.france24.com