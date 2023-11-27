Israel’s Unresolved Hostage Crisis: Avera Mengistu’s Long and Forgotten Captivity

Nine years have passed since Avera Mengistu, a 27-year-old Israeli man, ran across the Gaza border in a state of emotional distress and was taken into captivity by Hamas. With little attention from the media and the public, Mengistu remains in Hamas captivity, separated from his family and the rest of the world.

The Mengistu family continues to endure the anguish of their son’s absence, a wound that cannot heal until he is reunited with them. Yallo Mengistu, Avera’s brother, describes the impact of their loss as an indescribable hole that they carry with them every single day. Their hope is that one day this ordeal will be over, and Avera will finally come home.

Although over 240 hostages were taken by Hamas on October 7th, Avera’s case has been largely forgotten. While some of the hostages have been released through negotiated deals, Avera’s name and face remain absent from the posters and appeals for their return. It raises questions about the inequality faced by Ethiopian Jews and other non-white Israelis, emphasizing the urgent need for justice.

Michal Worke, an Israeli artist of Ethiopian descent, draws attention to Avera’s story as being representative of the struggles faced by the entire Ethiopian community. But their pleas have largely fallen on deaf ears, as the Mengistu family has been pressured to keep quiet about their son’s abduction.

On September 7, 2014, after a fight with his mother, Avera Mengistu left his family home in Ashkelon, Israel, and never returned. Video evidence confirms that he crossed into Gaza by scaling a fence, under the watchful eyes of Israeli soldiers who did not intervene. Once in Gaza, he was taken captive by Hamas.

It is essential to highlight that Avera’s mental health was in decline at the time of his disappearance. He had been dealing with the grief of losing his brother in 2011 and was undergoing treatment and medication for his mental well-being. However, this critical aspect of his life has been distorted and misrepresented by certain sections of the media.

The protracted captivity of Avera Mengistu serves as a painful reminder of the unresolved hostage crisis that continues to haunt his family and the Ethiopian Jewish community. As time goes by, their determination and hopes for Avera’s safe return remain unyielding.

