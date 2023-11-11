New Era of Diplomacy: Israeli and Libyan Foreign Ministers Meet in Historic Encounter

By [Associated Press](https://www.ap.org)

Published on 08/27/2023 at 08:10 PM EDT

JERUSALEM — In a significant milestone, the foreign ministers of Israel and Libya recently held a historic meeting in Italy, signaling the potential for a new era of diplomatic relations between the two nations. This meeting, the first-ever between the top diplomats of Israel and Libya, represents a breakthrough for Israel’s government, which has faced challenges in its relationship with the Arab world due to its hard-line policies towards the Palestinians.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and his Libyan counterpart, Najla Mangoush, met secretly in Rome, with the meeting being hosted by Italy’s foreign minister. During the encounter, Cohen spoke about the immense potential for enhanced bilateral relations between the two countries. The discussions also delved into the preservation of Libya’s rich Jewish heritage, including the restoration of synagogues and cemeteries. Furthermore, the Israeli Foreign Ministry revealed that talks revolved around potential Israeli assistance in areas such as humanitarian issues, agriculture, and water management.

The normalization of relations between Israel and Libya was initially deliberated during a meeting between Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, and CIA Director William Burns in January. The idea of Libya joining the group of Arab countries that have already normalized relations with Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 was proposed by Burns. While Prime Minister Dbeibah gave an initial approval, concerns about potential public backlash in Libya, a country historically supportive of the Palestinian cause, arose. Despite this, the groundwork for fostering closer ties between the two nations has been laid.

It is important to note that Libya’s previous leader, Moammar Gadhafi, held fiercely anti-Israel views and was a staunch advocate for the Palestinian cause, aligning himself with radical militant groups opposing peace with Israel. However, Libya has faced political and social upheaval since 2011, following a NATO-backed uprising that resulted in the downfall of Gadhafi. The country is now divided between competing governments in Benghazi and Tripoli, with the United Nations working towards facilitating new elections and restoring stability.

While the Abraham Accords were brokered by former President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been actively pursuing expanded diplomatic relations with the Arab world. However, Israel’s support for West Bank settlement construction and military operations in occupied territories has attracted significant criticism and posed challenges in its diplomatic outreach.

FAQs:

1. How significant is the meeting between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers?

The meeting between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers is of great significance as it marks the first-ever encounter between the two countries’ top diplomats. This meeting offers hope for a new era of diplomatic relations and cooperation between the nations.

2. What were the topics discussed during the meeting?

The foreign ministers discussed the potential for enhanced bilateral relations, the preservation of Libya’s Jewish heritage, and areas of possible Israeli assistance such as humanitarian issues, agriculture, and water management.

3. What challenges does Libya face in normalizing relations with Israel?

Libya has historically been supportive of the Palestinian cause, making public backlash a concern when considering the normalization of relations with Israel. However, there are indications of a willingness to explore closer ties between the two nations.

4. What role did previous Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi play in relation to Israel?

Moammar Gadhafi was staunchly opposed to Israel and aligned himself with radical militant groups that were hostile to peace with Israel. However, following Gadhafi’s downfall, Libya has undergone political and social upheaval, creating an opportunity for potential change in its relationship with Israel.

5. How have Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians impacted its diplomatic efforts?

Israel’s hard-line policies, such as West Bank settlement construction and military operations in occupied territories, have drawn criticism and posed challenges in its diplomatic outreach. However, the meeting between the Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers suggests the possibility of overcoming these challenges and forging new relationships.

[Source](https://www.ap.org)