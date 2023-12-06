Since October 7, Israel has launched a massive bombing campaign in Gaza, resulting in the displacement of nearly two million people and the destruction of thousands of buildings. The campaign, which Israel claims is targeting Hamas, has caused the deaths of thousands of civilians, including women and children.

However, this approach of indiscriminate bombing has not achieved its objectives. Instead of weakening Hamas, it has only served to strengthen their resolve and increase resentment among Palestinians. History has shown that large-scale bombing of civilian areas rarely achieves its goals.

This strategy of coercive punishment through bombing has been employed by countries throughout history, but it has never succeeded in causing a targeted population to rise up against their own government. Even during World War II, when the Allies conducted widespread bombing campaigns, it did not break the morale of the German people or prompt an uprising against Adolf Hitler.

The United States has also tried this tactic in various conflicts, such as the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf War, but it has never resulted in a population rising up against their government.

The recent conflict in Ukraine is another example of the failure of this strategy. Russia has conducted devastating air assaults on cities across the country, causing the deaths of thousands of civilians and creating widespread destruction. However, this massive civilian punishment has only intensified the Ukrainians’ determination to fight against Russia.

In the case of Gaza, Israel’s bombing campaign has not led to the defeat of Hamas. Despite nearly two months of heavy military operations, Hamas remains resilient. The campaign has only caused further suffering for the civilian population and increased support for Hamas.

It is clear that Israel’s approach is counterproductive. Instead of continuing with this failed strategy, Israel should consider alternative methods for achieving lasting security. One possible approach is taking meaningful steps towards a two-state solution, which would drive a political wedge between Hamas and the Palestinians.

FAQs

What is the objective of Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza?

Israel claims that its objective is to target Hamas, but the lack of discrimination in their airstrikes raises questions about their true intentions.

Has Israel’s campaign in Gaza weakened Hamas?

No, the bombing campaign has only strengthened Hamas and increased support among Palestinians.

Has bombing civilian areas ever succeeded in causing a population to rise up against their government?

No, history has shown that large-scale bombing of civilian areas has never achieved this objective.

What alternative strategies could Israel consider for achieving security?

One possible approach is taking meaningful steps towards a two-state solution, which would drive a political wedge between Hamas and the Palestinians.