The Israeli Judiciary Faces an Uncertain Future Amidst Calls for Power Limitation

Israel’s democracy is at a turning point as its top court engages in discussions about a law that could potentially limit its powers. This debate has the potential to create a clash between the judiciary and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardline government, especially after months of mass protests against the controversial legislation.

The Supreme Court will listen to arguments both in favor and against the first part of Netanyahu’s plan to reform the judiciary, which aims to restrict the court’s ability to nullify government actions that it deems “unreasonable.” While the legal implications and the justices’ ruling on their own powers are at the forefront, there is also the question of whether Netanyahu’s government would adhere to a court ruling that strikes down the law, even if it arrives months later. This could lead to an unprecedented judicial and political crisis in Israel.

Netanyahu has always emphasized that he has complete control over his government, regardless of who his ministers are. However, the upcoming weeks could prove critical to his own political future.

The proposal to weaken the courts has divided Israeli society, with critics viewing it as a threat to the country’s democracy. The 36-week long protest movement against the overhaul culminated in tens of thousands of Israelis gathering in front of the Supreme Court to express their support for the justices ahead of the hearing. Some of the demonstrators later marched towards the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem.

What is happening today?

Today, the Supreme Court is hearing appeals regarding the “reasonableness law,” the first part of the judicial overhaul that was passed by Netanyahu’s government back in July. This law, which amended one of Israel’s Basic Laws, went into effect immediately after it was passed. It strips the Supreme Court of their power to nullify government decisions that they consider to be unreasonable.

It is worth noting that unlike many countries, Israel does not have a written constitution. Instead, it relies on 13 Basic Laws and court precedents that can potentially become a constitution in the future. This means that the Supreme Court is the only institution that can check the executive and legislative branches of government. Thus, the court striking down a Basic Law would be uncharted territory, though it has previously examined and commented on Basic Laws.

In 2021, the court outlined very specific circumstances under which a Basic Law can be invalidated. According to Supreme Court President Esther Hayut, a Basic Law can only be struck down if it poses a threat to democratic principles such as free and fair elections, core human rights, the separation of powers, the rule of law, and an independent judiciary. This standard was recently applied when Netanyahu dismissed Aryeh Deri from ministerial positions due to his criminal convictions and his previous statement about retiring from public life.

All 15 judges on the court will convene to hear the challenge against the controversial law, marking a historic event. The proceedings are expected to last a few days, and the court must issue its ruling by January 12, 2024, due to an upcoming retirement on the bench.

In an interview with CNN in July, Prime Minister Netanyahu did not commit to abiding by a potential Supreme Court decision to strike down the law. He and his allies argue that the law is necessary to rein in an activist judiciary that is not accountable to the will of the people.

How did Israel reach this point?

The ongoing demonstrations against the judicial overhaul have become the longest and largest protest movement in Israeli history. The movement gained momentum when Netanyahu formed a right-wing and religious coalition government last year.

Although judicial reform was not a prominent topic during Netanyahu’s election campaign, it quickly became a major issue when Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled sweeping plans shortly after taking office.

The original proposals aimed to reshape how Supreme Court justices are appointed, but they received significant backlash from various sectors of Israeli society and legal experts. Concerns were raised about the potential implications for Israel’s democracy and the independence of the judiciary.

FAQ:

Q: What is the reason behind the proposed judicial overhaul in Israel?

A: The proposed judicial overhaul seeks to limit the powers of the Supreme Court and restrict its ability to nullify government actions it deems “unreasonable.” Proponents argue that it is necessary to rein in an activist judiciary that is not accountable to the will of the people.

Q: Why are there mass protests against the judicial overhaul?

A: Critics view the proposed reforms as a threat to Israel’s democracy. They believe that limiting the powers of the judiciary undermines the checks and balances system and could lead to a consolidation of power in the hands of the government.

Q: What is the role of the Supreme Court in Israel?

A: The Supreme Court is the highest judicial authority in Israel. It acts as a check on the executive and legislative branches of government, ensuring that they adhere to democratic principles and the rule of law.

