Iranian Cyberattacks on Israel Raise Concerns of Escalation

Israel’s cyber defense chief, Gaby Portnoy, expressed serious concerns about the potential escalation of cyberattacks from Iran amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The recent series of attacks on Israeli security cameras, allegedly carried out by suspected Iranian hackers, has heightened fears that Iran may intensify its cyber assault on Israeli infrastructure.

According to Portnoy, Iran views cyberspace as an environment where they can act with greater freedom compared to physical space. He emphasized that Israel is prepared to counter any escalation to the best of its abilities. While Israeli hackers possess the capability to retaliate, Portnoy emphasized the need to prevent cyberspace from becoming another front in the conflict.

Iran has demonstrated proficiency in launching disruptive cyberattacks against companies in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle Eastern nations. Israel also has its own skilled cyber operatives, widely suspected to have conducted a cyberattack on an Iranian nuclear facility in 2009. Covert Israeli cyber operations against Iran have continued in recent years.

In the aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel, suspected Iranian hackers have claimed responsibility for hacking Israeli security cameras and even providing instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails to target Israeli and American embassies. This digitized saber-rattling allows Iran to project power during the war, alongside conventional rocket and drone attacks carried out by their proxies.

Portnoy further alleged that hackers affiliated with Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia backed by Iran, have hacked private security cameras in Israel with the intent of tracking Israeli soldiers’ movements.

While the impact of suspected Iranian cyberattacks on Israeli targets has been minimal thus far, concerns have arisen among US and Israeli officials that Iran could leverage its substantial hacking capabilities to target Israeli and US interests without direct confrontation. It is reported that Iran and its proxies are cautious in their response to the Israel-Hamas conflict to avoid widespread conflict with Israel and the US, while still inflicting damage.

To illustrate the potential for escalation, cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks recently reported blocking multiple attempts by Iranian hackers to conduct data-wiping attacks on Israeli academic organizations and technology providers. Hamas also possesses its own cyber capabilities, which have been previously used for spying, but they have been relatively silent during the current conflict.

In response to the escalating cyber threat, the US has strengthened its cyber alliance with Israel by sharing intelligence on emerging cyber threats. US officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, have expressed concern over the potential escalation in cyberspace. They anticipate an increase in cyber targeting of American interests and critical infrastructure by Iran and non-state actors if the conflict expands.

US officials remain on high alert regarding the unpredictable nature of Iranian cyber operations. The FBI previously accused Iranian government-backed hackers of attempting to hack a Boston hospital, heightening security concerns. In preparation for potential disruptive attacks on US critical infrastructure, US officials have been taking proactive measures to mitigate the threat posed by Iranian hackers.

While there is a gap between Iran-backed hackers’ capabilities and their rhetoric, US officials recognize their recklessness and lack of sophistication in executing tailored cyber operations.

—

(Source: CNN)