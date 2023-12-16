Israeli Forces Face Major Setbacks as Palestinian Resistance Gains Momentum

The recent statement from the spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, sheds light on the true extent of the setbacks faced by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. While the Israeli army has been attempting to downplay its losses, Abu Obeida warns of an imminent defeat for the invaders.

The statement, accompanied by videos showing Israeli military tanks being targeted by Palestinian missiles, emphasizes the resilience and determination of the Palestinian Resistance. Abu Obeida commends the Palestinians on their resistance and vows to inflict even heavier damage on the invading Israeli forces in Gaza.

The battles taking place in Gaza are truly historic. The Palestinian fighters, armed with limited resources, face a heavily armed force equipped with lethal weapons, planes, warships, and armored vehicles. Despite the overwhelming odds, the world witnesses the prowess of the Palestinian fighters as they destroy and burn the enemy’s armored vehicles, resulting in the death of the invading soldiers inside them.

The Israeli army, in its desperation, resorts to indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly. These acts of aggression amount to clear and evident war crimes. The enemy engages in destruction, displacement, starvation, and torture, all in an attempt to suppress the Palestinian people. These crimes require no further investigation or scrutiny as the evidence is indisputable.

Over the past five days, the Palestinian fighters have successfully targeted more than 100 military vehicles across various areas in the Gaza Strip. Ambushes carried out by the fighters result in numerous deaths and injuries among the enemy forces. The enemy soldiers, terrified by these operations, react hysterically, firing aimlessly to cover up their state of terror. The rescue attempts by the enemy using vehicles and helicopters are monitored closely by the fighters, revealing the enemy’s reliance on mercenaries in its operations.

Contrary to the enemy’s delusions, it is their criminal army that is falling apart, not the Al-Qassam Brigades. The engagement between the fighters and the enemy forces exposes the weakness and cowardice of the Israeli army. They lack morals and rely heavily on technology and silent tools. However, when faced with the moment of truth and confrontation, they flee, scream, and plead like children, easily subdued by the Palestinian fighters.

The enemy’s official figures regarding the number of dead and injured cannot be trusted. The testimonies and observations of the Palestinian fighters reveal that the enemy’s army underreports the casualties. Furthermore, the Israeli army’s entire war is built on lies and deception, aimed at deceiving not only their own public but also the international community. Despite their efforts to hide the truth, it will inevitably emerge and expose their fabrications.

The Israeli occupation’s true intentions are evident in their daily crimes in the West Bank. They aim to target, displace, and kill the Palestinian people in their places of residence to appease the criminal settlers who dictate their policies. In response to this dangerous plan, it is the duty of all components of the Palestinian people, including their fighters and masses, to rise up, revolt, and confront the occupation with all forms of resistance. It is time to ignite flames under the feet of the enemy’s soldiers and usurpers across the entire West Bank.

FAQ

