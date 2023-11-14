Israel’s Actions in Gaza May Fuel Recruitment for Hamas, Experts Caution

Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza has the potential to serve as a powerful recruitment tool for Hamas, according to experts in the field. The dire humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict, coupled with the lack of a political resolution to address Palestinian desires, has contributed to the strengthening of Hamas’ influence. The situation in Gaza, characterized by injustice, poverty, and trauma, provides fertile ground for instability and further radicalization.

The trauma experienced by the people of Gaza is ongoing and continuous, with no respite in sight. Tania Hary, the executive director of nonprofit organization Gisha, likens Gaza to any other place in the world facing similar circumstances. The cycle of violence perpetuates the power base of Hamas, leaving the population with few alternatives and pushing them towards radicalization.

Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research, emphasizes that breaking this cycle of violence necessitates a significant overhaul of leadership on both sides. It requires a new approach that rejects perpetual violence as the solution. The lack of political options available to Palestinians only increases Hamas’ appeal, creating an environment conducive to extremist ideologies.

The destructive consequences of military actions and the resulting civilian casualties have long been recognized as a catalyst for radicalization. The invasion of Iraq in 2003, for instance, ultimately gave rise to the Islamic State (ISIS). Though different from Hamas, ISIS demonstrated how collateral damage can become a powerful inspiration for extremist organizations.

The fear of what may follow after the destruction of Hamas is a concern for various countries, including the United States. The experience in Afghanistan, Iraq, and other regions has shown that creating a power vacuum through the removal of a hostile group can lead to unpredictable and often negative outcomes. Therefore, Israel faces a complex dilemma in its approach to Hamas.

Israeli society, despite its internal divisions, widely supports the offensive in Gaza. The cessation of hostilities is desired, but only to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. Beyond that, many Israelis view military operations as the only viable option for dealing with Hamas. However, experts caution that the current bombing and ground campaign may result in increased risks for Israel and other nations in the long run.

The challenge lies in finding a way to break free from this vicious cycle of violence. Experts, such as Pantucci, acknowledge that there is no clear solution in sight. Some suggest a more targeted and surgical approach, akin to the recommendations given to Israel by certain U.S. lawmakers and former military officers. Scaling back the massive bombardment and pursuing a more calibrated strategy could help limit civilian casualties and minimize the risk of further escalation.

Arduous as it may be, eradicating Hamas entirely is an unlikely achievement. The organization’s deep-rooted presence within Gaza, its social and political influence, make it a formidable entity to dismantle. The regular bombardment and the prolonged blockade imposed on Gaza have also contributed to the militant groups’ recruitment efforts.

Witnessing the extermination of loved ones and experiencing the brutality of an enemy can push individuals towards violence as a means of retaliation and empowerment. With limited nonviolent options available, Palestinians find themselves trapped under Hamas’ oppressive rule.

To truly address the issue at hand, a comprehensive and multifaceted approach is required. It entails addressing the grievances of the Palestinian people, ensuring their basic rights and freedoms, and finding a political resolution that aims to create a just and stable environment for both Israelis and Palestinians alike. Only through such an approach can the cycle of violence be broken, and the root causes of extremism effectively countered.

