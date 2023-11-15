Israel’s Actions in Gaza May Fuel Hamas Recruitment, Say Experts

As the conflict between Israel and Gaza intensifies, experts warn that Israel’s bombardment could inadvertently become a powerful tool for Hamas recruitment. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, coupled with the injustice and trauma experienced by Palestinians, creates a breeding ground for instability, according to Tania Hary, executive director of the nonprofit organization Gisha.

The lack of a political solution to Palestinian aspirations, including the establishment of an independent state and a capital in East Jerusalem, further strengthens Hamas’ power base. Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research, highlights the limited options available to the population, emphasizing the need for new leadership that rejects the perpetual cycle of violence.

While Israel seeks to equate Hamas with ISIS, the two organizations are distinct. Hamas, although a terrorist group, has political roots in international Islam and has participated in elections. However, the recent brutal terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas have surprised many observers, who believe that these actions will serve as a source of inspiration for the group, similar to the impact of ISIS’s actions.

Israel’s apparent lack of a post-Hamas plan is a cause for concern, as experience has shown that leaving a power vacuum often results in undesirable outcomes, as seen in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya. Therefore, finding a balance between eradicating Hamas and ensuring stability remains a challenge.

Israeli public opinion generally supports the military campaign against Gaza, with few Jewish Israelis openly opposing the bombings. Alternatives that prioritize surgical strikes and limit civilian casualties are suggested by some U.S. lawmakers and former military officers who draw from lessons learned in previous conflicts.

The current strategy of bombing and ground campaigns in Gaza, however, may exacerbate long-term risks for Israel and other countries. Radicalization experts warn that such actions can fuel violence and retaliation, leading to an even greater threat in the future. As Lt. Col. Frederic Wehrey points out, eradicating Hamas might not be achievable since the group is deeply rooted in Gaza society and has a stronghold on the region.

The cycle of violence, combined with the regular bombardment and decade-long blockade of Gaza, strengthens militant groups like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The experience of witnessing the loss of loved ones and the destruction of families drives individuals towards violence, leaving peaceful options limited under Hamas’ oppressive rule.

In light of the complex and challenging circumstances, finding a way out of this catch-22 situation remains a daunting task. The core issue lies in addressing the grievances and aspirations of both Palestinians and Israelis, while seeking alternative approaches that prioritize dialogue, inclusion, and the pursuit of lasting peace.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that is considered a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and the European Union. It was founded in 1987 and is primarily active in the Gaza Strip.

Q: What are the aspirations of Palestinians?

A: Palestinians aspire to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. They seek self-determination, an end to the Israeli occupation, and the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Q: What is the blockade of Gaza?

A: The blockade of Gaza is an Israeli and Egyptian-imposed restriction that limits the movement of goods and people in and out of the Gaza Strip. It has been in place since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

Q: How does the conflict impact civilian populations?

A: The conflict between Israel and Gaza has resulted in significant civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis. The continuous violence, destruction of infrastructure, and limited access to basic necessities have profound impacts on the lives of Palestinians and Israelis alike.

Q: What is the solution to the conflict?

A: Finding a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict requires addressing the underlying political, socioeconomic, and security issues. This involves dialogue, compromise, and international cooperation to meet the aspirations and rights of both Palestinians and Israelis.