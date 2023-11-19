Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Faces Mounting Pressure as Calls for Hostage Release Grow

Israel’s political landscape is facing a turbulent period as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself confronted on multiple fronts. The recent kidnapping of nearly 240 people by Hamas has ignited public outrage and sparked a march in Jerusalem calling for their safe return. Families of the hostages, accompanied by thousands of supporters, have been demanding that Netanyahu prioritize the release of their loved ones.

The march, which began in Tel Aviv five days ago, has drawn attention to Netanyahu’s government and the perceived role it played in the fate of the hostages. Despite a small handful of families meeting with the Israeli leader, the majority are frustrated and demand that he takes immediate action.

The pressure to secure the freedom of the hostages is intensifying for Netanyahu amidst a backdrop of waning support for his coalition government. Public opinion polls indicate that national favor towards the prime minister is declining, even though the majority of Israelis still support the war on Hamas. This shift in public sentiment poses a significant challenge for Netanyahu’s leadership.

Cracks within the opposition parties have also begun to emerge as the war in Gaza continues. Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition, has called for Netanyahu’s resignation, criticizing the prime minister for losing the public’s trust. While Lapid has not called for new elections, he urges Netanyahu’s party to present an alternative leader. The growing dissent within opposition circles further adds to Netanyahu’s political challenges.

In the midst of these pressures, negotiations between Israel, Hamas, and the United States, mediated by Qatar, have struggled to reach an agreement on a potential pause in fighting to facilitate hostage releases. Sticking points include the duration of the pause, the number of hostages to be released, and Hamas’ demand for the cessation of Israeli surveillance drone operations over Gaza.

Netanyahu’s unruly governing cabinet, known as the most right-wing in Israel’s history, has already expressed displeasure over gestures made to relieve pressure on Gaza’s civilian population. The approval to allow two fuel tankers into Gaza per day to support essential services was met with criticism from far-right members of the government coalition. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich accused Netanyahu of going against the views of the governing cabinet, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir condemned the decision as an insult to soldiers and the families of the missing and kidnapped.

In response to the mounting pressure, Netanyahu defended the decision and emphasized the humanitarian nature of the emergency fuel supply. He also extended an invitation to representatives of the hostages’ families for a meeting with his war cabinet later in the week.

The hostage situation has prompted some families to propose an “everyone for everyone deal,” which would involve exchanging the hostages for all Palestinians currently held in Israeli prisons. While such a swap may raise concerns in the current environment, history has seen similar exchanges. In 2011, kidnapped IDF soldier Gilad Shalit was released in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

As the pressure on Netanyahu continues to grow, the fate of the hostages remains uncertain. The Israeli public and international community eagerly await a resolution to this critical situation.