New Title: Israel’s Arrow 3 Missile-Defense System Successfully Sold to Germany

The Israeli government has achieved a major milestone by successfully finalizing a groundbreaking deal to sell the Arrow 3 missile-defense system to Germany. This historic agreement, worth $3.5 billion, marks Israel’s largest defense export to date, solidifying its position as a leading global provider of advanced military technology.

The approval for this significant sale was granted by the U.S. Department of State, after notifying senior defense leaders in Israel. The Arrow 3 system is a collaborative effort between the Israel Missile Defense Organization, led by local contractor Israel Aerospace Industries, and Washington’s Missile Defense Agency. This joint development has resulted in an exceptional defense solution capable of intercepting ballistic missiles during the crucial phase of their flight outside Earth’s atmosphere.

Commercial production of the Arrow 3 system commenced after a successful intercept test conducted in December 2015, demonstrating its exceptional capabilities. The Israeli Ministry of Defense has outlined the next steps in this historic sale, including a signing ceremony for a “letter of commitment” between senior defense officials from Israel and Germany.

To initiate the project, Germany has committed an initial sum of $600 million, with further details to be agreed upon following the letter of commitment. The finalization of the full contract is anticipated by the end of 2023, pending approval from the respective parliaments of both countries.

Germany’s decision to procure the Arrow 3 system aligns with the country’s recently released National Security Strategy (NSS), in which Russia is identified as the largest security threat. The backdrop of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the urgency for Western nations, including Germany, to bolster their defense capabilities against missile and drone attacks.

The Arrow 3 system is widely regarded as a revolutionary technology, recognized as the most advanced of its kind worldwide. Its integration into Europe’s defense network will serve as a force multiplier for Israel’s air defense architecture and significantly enhance Europe’s own capabilities. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant highlights the system’s groundbreaking nature and its potential to contribute to the overall security landscape of both Israel and Europe.

With this historic sale to Germany, Israeli defense exports are anticipated to reach unprecedented levels, surpassing the record-breaking $12.5 billion achieved last year. Israel’s expertise in developing cutting-edge defense technologies continues to attract global partners seeking to enhance their national security and protect their populations.

