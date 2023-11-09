Israeli Troops Advance Towards Gaza City Amidst Heavy Opposition

Israeli forces are making their way towards Gaza City, encountering fierce resistance from Palestinian fighters as the death toll in Gaza surpasses 9,000. In a departure from their usual tactics of utilizing air strikes, Israel has been forced into a ground war as it seeks to completely neutralize the ruling group, Hamas.

Residents and videos from both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) show guerrilla-style combat tactics being used, with fighters emerging from tunnels to engage Israeli tanks before retreating into a vast underground network. This unexpected combat strategy has proven challenging for the Israeli military.

Sadly, the fighting has resulted in casualties on both sides. The Israeli military reported the loss of its 53rd battalion commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Salman Habaka, making him the highest-ranking Israeli officer killed since the start of ground operations. The total number of Israeli soldiers killed has now risen to 18. Israel claims to have killed dozens of Palestinian fighters in their offensive.

As the battle intensifies, Gaza City’s largest population center is also being drawn into the conflict. Israeli officials have ordered citizens to evacuate the area, threatening to label those who remain as “terrorist accomplices.” Air raids continue to target the northern part of the city, as Israeli forces mass at its gates.

Israeli military engineers have acknowledged the challenges they face in advancing towards the city, citing the presence of minefields and booby traps set up by Hamas. The group has clearly learned from past encounters and has prepared well for this battle.

According to Ejaz Haider, a foreign affairs and military analyst, Israel is employing multiple strategies to surround the suspected locations of Hamas fighters. The influx of troops is meant to match the firepower already unleashed through air and artillery attacks.

While Israel presses forward, it has also targeted the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp, aiming to eliminate Hamas leaders hidden there. These airstrikes, however, have resulted in a high number of civilian casualties, further fueling international criticism of Israel’s actions.

Leaders, activists, and international bodies are increasingly condemning Israel’s attacks, with some calling them potential war crimes. Even the United States, traditionally a strong ally of Israel, has begun to urge caution and a pause in the fighting.

In an effort to facilitate the movement of foreigners and the severely wounded, Egypt has mediated a deal allowing their evacuation from Gaza after weeks of blockade. This humanitarian gesture provides some relief amidst the ongoing agony experienced by the people of Gaza.

As the conflict persists, diplomats are engaged in renewed efforts to find a resolution. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to visit Israel for the third time since the war began, offering support while emphasizing the need to protect civilians.

The situation remains dire, with both Palestinian and Israeli lives lost. The hope for a sustainable ceasefire and a path towards peace continues to be elusive.