New Poll Reveals Growing Sense of Unity Among Israel’s Arab Minority in the Midst of War

A recent poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) has shed light on the evolving attitudes of Israel’s Arab minority amidst the ongoing Gaza war. Despite often identifying as Palestinian and voicing grievances about discrimination, the poll found that the sense of solidarity with Israel among Arab citizens has significantly increased.

The survey asked participants whether they feel part of the country, and an overwhelming 70% of Arab citizens responded with a resounding “yes.” This figure marks a substantial rise from the 48% recorded in the same poll conducted in June. In fact, the IDI described this as the highest finding for the Arab sector since the institute began conducting such surveys two decades ago.

While the Arab citizens express a sense of belonging, only 27% of them expressed optimism about Israel’s future. In contrast, a staggering 72% of Jewish respondents expressed optimism. The Jewish majority in Israel overwhelmingly identifies as part of the country with 94% responding positively.

It is worth noting that this shared sense of unity within Israel’s Arab minority comes at a time when the nation went to war in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas militants. Tragically, during this conflict, a significant number of Arab citizens lost their lives along with Israeli civilians and soldiers. The toll of lives lost on both sides has only further deepened the complexity of the conflict.

Israel’s Arab minority, largely comprised of Muslims, possesses historical ties to the Palestinian Arabs who remained in Israel when it was established in 1948. Many of their relatives either fled or were expelled during the war. This history has created a nuanced identity for Arab citizens, who often navigate their Palestinian heritage alongside their Israeli citizenship.

Interestingly, the IDI poll also investigated the willingness of both Jewish and Arab respondents to leave Israel if offered an alternative Western citizenship. The results revealed that 80.5% of Jewish respondents would choose to stay, alongside 59% of Arab respondents who expressed the same sentiment.

As the poll’s findings emerged, Israel’s far-right minister for police offered a cautionary note about potential internal Arab unrest similar to what was witnessed during a previous Gaza war in 2021. However, there have been no indications of such unrest materializing so far. In response to social media posts inciting pro-Palestinian violence, law enforcement authorities have carried out arrests among Arab citizens. Recently, five leaders of the Arab community were detained when planning an anti-war protest, leading to accusations of undemocratic actions by their lawyers.

The IDI, as a non-partisan think tank, conducted this poll on November 5-6. With a representative sample of 502 respondents, the poll has a margin of error of 4.04%. The findings provide a valuable insight into the evolving perspectives within Israel’s Arab minority, reflecting a growing sense of unity amidst challenging circumstances.

Source: Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) poll, November 5-6, 2021. (Domain: idi.org.il)