Antisemitism Rising Globally: Ensuring Travel Safety for Israelis

Amid the surge in antisemitism worldwide, Israelis are being advised to exercise caution when traveling abroad. The National Security Council, in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, has urged citizens to reconsider their travel plans and take additional precautions while outside the country. While the right to travel freely should be valued, it is crucial for Israelis to prioritize their safety in the face of growing threats.

Jewish communities, religious institutions, airports receiving flights from Israel, and Israeli embassies are being increasingly targeted by antisemitic protests and attempted attacks. To mitigate risks, the statement suggests refraining from outwardly displaying Jewish or Israeli identities and recommends avoiding countries with established travel warnings, particularly in the Middle East, Arab countries, the North Caucasus, and those bordering Iran.

Even in countries without travel warnings, Israelis are advised to stay vigilant and be on the lookout for protests and displays of violence against Israel. Furthermore, the National Security Council warns against discussing military service or affiliations with strangers, to prevent potentially dangerous encounters.

Recognizing the serious nature of the global rise in antisemitism, travel warnings for several countries have already been elevated, including Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and the North Caucasus region of Russia. Israelis currently in these areas are encouraged to leave promptly.

While it is unfortunate that the Jewish and Israeli identities have become targets for hatred, it is paramount that the safety and well-being of Israeli citizens are prioritized. By practicing increased caution and following the guidance of the National Security Council and Foreign Ministry, Israelis can better protect themselves while traveling abroad. It is essential for the international community to stand united against antisemitism and ensure the safety of all individuals, regardless of their background or beliefs. Let us work together to create a world that is free from all forms of discrimination and prejudice.