Israelis Urged to Take Shelter as Clashes Escalate in Ethiopia’s Gondar

The recent escalation of clashes in Ethiopia’s Gondar region has prompted the Israeli Foreign Ministry to issue a call for Israelis in the area to take shelter in place. The Council of Ministers in Ethiopia has declared a state of emergency in the surrounding region after requesting assistance amidst the intensifying clashes between regional forces and the military.

Residents in the Amhara region have reported incidents of fighting, with militia members attacking army units and protesters blocking roads. Flights to Gondar and Lalibela, a popular tourist town, have been suspended, and internet access has also been affected.

In light of these events, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has advised Israelis in Gondar to remain in secure locations and maintain contact with the Israeli embassy in Addis Ababa. The ministry has also urged individuals who are planning to travel to Gondar or other parts of Ethiopia to reconsider their plans. Additionally, travel to the Amhara region is strongly discouraged.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen emphasized the importance of safety, urging Israelis in the area to remain in secure places. The embassy is actively working with the Ethiopian government and other diplomatic missions to assess the feasibility and timing of potential evacuations.

The Amhara region has experienced instability since April, when federal authorities aimed to disarm the region’s security forces following the conclusion of a two-year war in the neighboring Tigray region. There have also been attempts to dismantle the informal Amhara militia known as Fano.

The state of emergency imposed in the Amhara region prohibits various activities, including protests. Violators could face up to 10 years of imprisonment. Additionally, the decree grants the authorities the power to detain suspects without a court order, conduct searches, and implement curfews.

It is important to note that the state of emergency currently only covers the Amhara region, but its extension to other parts of Ethiopia may be considered if necessary for maintaining stability.

