Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Tenuous Calm or the Calm Before the Storm?

In recent weeks, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has escalated to levels not seen since the second Palestinian intifada over a decade ago. The violence has resulted in a significant loss of life on both sides, with fears that the situation may only worsen from here. As tensions remain high, Israelis and Palestinians anxiously await what the future holds.

It is important to understand the historical context of this conflict. The occupied Palestinian territories, comprising Gaza and the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), were captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war. This rapid victory, just 19 years after Israel’s independence war, created the focal point for the ongoing conflict we witness today.

Many observers, including myself, have long anticipated a major explosion of violence in this region. Back in May 2018, during the controversial relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, those expectations seemed to materialize. The embassy move, coupled with Israel’s heavy-handed response to protests at the Gaza-Israel border, resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians.

However, the conflict soon settled back into its usual patterns, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies believing they had successfully contained the Palestinian threat. Little did they know that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, was meticulously planning a devastating assault on the Israeli border.

Fast forward to October 7th, and Hamas launched a series of coordinated attacks on Israeli positions. The resulting violence has shattered the relative calm that had prevailed in the region since the last major uprising. Israelis and Palestinians alike now fear that this is merely the beginning of an even more perilous chapter in their troubled history.

FAQ

Q: What are the occupied Palestinian territories?

A: The occupied Palestinian territories refer to the areas of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, that were captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.

Q: What is the second Palestinian intifada?

A: The second Palestinian intifada, also known as the second uprising, was a period of widespread Palestinian-Israeli violence that lasted from 2000 to 2004.

Q: Who is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political and military organization that governs the Gaza Strip. It is designated as a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and the European Union.

Sources: BBC