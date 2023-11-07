Israeli Men Stand Trial in Cyprus for Alleged Gang Rape

Five Israeli men are currently on trial in Cyprus, facing charges of the gang rape of a 20-year-old British woman at a hotel in the popular tourist resort of Ayia Napa. The defendants, aged 19 or 20, all hail from the Israeli Arab town of Majd al-Krum and have vehemently denied the accusations.

During the hearing, defense lawyers expressed their concern over not having access to vital evidence, particularly the DNA report. One lawyer even suggested that the report could potentially exonerate his clients by proving they were not present in the room during the alleged attack on September 3. The state prosecutor assured the court that the DNA report would be made available by the end of the day.

Relatives of the defendants filled the courtroom in Famagusta, just north of Ayia Napa, offering their unwavering support. Emotional scenes unfolded after the hearing was adjourned as the defendants’ families rushed to embrace them. One of the men was visibly moved, shedding tears as he hugged his mother.

Notably present at the hearing was former Cypriot MP Skevi Koukouma, accompanied by members of the women’s movement, Pogo. Koukouma explained that their attendance was to demonstrate solidarity and convey the message that victims should feel empowered to speak out and have their voices heard. “They are not alone,” she emphasized.

The trial is set to resume on October 16. Initially, Israel’s foreign ministry had stated that six citizens were arrested in relation to the alleged attack, highlighting the sensitivity and seriousness with which authorities are handling this case.