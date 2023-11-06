Israeli Woman Fatally Shot in West Bank Terror Attack

In a tragic incident near the southern West Bank city of Hebron, an Israeli woman lost her life and a man was gravely injured in a terror attack on Monday morning. The victims, both in their 40s, were driving on the Route 60 highway when their vehicle was targeted by unknown assailants from a passing car, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The woman, identified as Batsheva Nigri, a mother of three and a kindergarten teacher from the West Bank settlement of Beit Hagai, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magen David Adom ambulance service. The injured man was rushed to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba for medical treatment, where he remains in serious condition.

Reports indicate that Nigri’s six-year-old daughter, who was also in the car during the attack, escaped unharmed. The IDF’s initial investigation revealed that the vehicle was hit by at least 22 rounds, with additional bullet impacts found nearby. Despite hearing gunfire, nearby IDF soldiers failed to immediately recognize the attack, and the assailants had fled the scene by the time troops arrived.

In response to the incident, Israeli forces initiated a manhunt for the terrorists and implemented road closures in the area. The military also encircled Hebron and began questioning Palestinians entering and leaving the city. The IDF had received information about the description of the suspects’ vehicle, which had no license plates and was believed to have fled towards Hebron. Subsequently, security forces discovered a burnt-out vehicle near the Palestinian town of Halhul, possibly matching the description of the terrorists’ car.

Although no specific group has claimed responsibility, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the attack as a reaction to Israel’s expanding settlement enterprise in the West Bank. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is scheduled to hold an assessment with top military and defense officials to address the situation.

This incident follows the recent killing of two Israeli men in the West Bank town of Huwara by a Palestinian terrorist. The surge in violence over the past year and a half has resulted in numerous Palestinian shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and troops, frequent military arrest raids, and retaliatory acts by extremist Jewish settlers. Since the beginning of the year, these attacks have led to the deaths of 29 people, including the casualties from Monday’s shooting.

While the investigation into this terror attack continues, it serves as a tragic reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Israeli citizens residing in the West Bank and the need for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.