Israeli Warplanes Resume Attacks on Gaza as Truce Ends

Israeli warplanes have launched airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip as the weeklong truce between Israel and Hamas came to an end. The resumption of hostilities raises concerns for the safety of the approximately 140 remaining hostages in Gaza. Israel dropped leaflets over parts of southern Gaza, urging residents to leave their homes, suggesting that a wider offensive may be imminent.

The cease-fire collapse came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli officials and called on them to do more to protect Palestinian civilians. However, it remains to be seen how much Israel will heed these calls. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office affirmed that Israel is committed to achieving its goals, including releasing the hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring the safety of Israeli residents.

In response to the truce ending, Israeli fighter jets targeted Hamas operatives in Gaza. Israeli authorities have blamed civilian casualties on Hamas, claiming that the militants are operating from residential areas. Despite the resumption of attacks, there have been no reports of rocket hits or damage in Israel.

The first airstrikes destroyed buildings in Khan Younis, leading to the loss of life and injuries. Israel urged people in Khan Younis to evacuate their homes, designating the area as a “dangerous battle zone.” Hundreds of thousands of people had previously fled northern Gaza, seeking shelter in the south.

According to Ashraf al-Qidra, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, 14 people were killed and dozens wounded in the initial hours of Israeli attacks following the end of the truce.

Israeli officials claim that the war is resuming because Hamas violated the terms of the cease-fire by not releasing all of the women hostages and launching rockets at Israeli citizens. The Israeli military announced the resumption of strikes just 30 minutes after the cease-fire expired.

The truce, originally set to last for four days, was extended with the help of mediators from Qatar and Egypt. During the week-long truce, Hamas and other militants released over 100 hostages in return for Palestinians freed from prisons in Israel. However, the remaining hostage situation complicated efforts to extend the cease-fire.

Efforts to reach a new temporary ceasefire were unclear at the time of writing. The role of Qatar and Egypt as mediators may be crucial in sustaining a lasting peace.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Israel resume the offensive in Gaza?

A: Israel claims that Hamas violated the terms of the truce by not releasing all of the women hostages and launching rockets at Israeli citizens.

Q: How many hostages are still in Gaza?

A: Approximately 140 hostages remain in Gaza.

Q: Who is to blame for civilian casualties in Gaza?

A: Israel blames Hamas, stating that the militants operate from residential areas.

Q: Are there efforts to negotiate a new temporary ceasefire?

A: It is unclear at this time whether negotiators are continuing efforts for another temporary ceasefire. Qatar and Egypt have played vital roles as mediators in previous negotiations.

(Sources: AP News)