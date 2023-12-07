Israel Approves Increased Fuel Aid to Gaza as Israeli Defense Forces Take Control

In a significant move, Israel’s war cabinet has voted in favor of increasing the flow of fuel into Gaza, following two months of heavy restrictions since the Oct. 7 massacre. Reports suggest that daily shipments of fuel will gradually rise from 60,000 liters to 180,000 liters in the coming days. The decision came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cornered Hamas militants in their final stronghold of Khan Younis.

The increased fuel aid is a crucial step in meeting the urgent needs of hospitals and other essential services in Gaza. Humanitarian organizations have repeatedly stressed the desperate need for fuel to ensure the reliable functioning of these vital facilities. However, Israel has voiced concerns that Hamas exploits local supplies for its own purposes, causing a potential conflict between ensuring humanitarian aid and preventing its misuse.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that even after the war concludes, the IDF will have to maintain “security control” over Gaza. This declaration could potentially clash with the United States, which has repeatedly emphasized that an extended Israeli occupation of Gaza would be unwise. President Biden is actively advocating for a negotiated two-state solution at the end of the conflict, but Netanyahu has firmly rejected the idea of transferring control to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.

The Israeli military continues to make steady progress in its operations against Hamas, gradually regaining control of key areas. However, the fate of approximately 138 hostages still held captive by terrorists remains uncertain. The IDF is working tirelessly to ensure their safe release.

