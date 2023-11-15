New Beginnings for a Devastated Kibbutz: Volunteers Restore Hope

Holit, Israel – A small kibbutz near the Gaza Strip faced a horrifying surprise attack on October 7. Fighters affiliated with Hamas broke through and launched a lethal assault, leaving 13 people dead. The community, comprising about 200 individuals, woke up to blaring air raid sirens as Hamas fighters stormed their homes. Now, weeks later, teams of trained volunteer paramedics are working tirelessly to analyze and clean the charred remains of the kibbutz, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the devastation.

Simcha Greinerman, a member of the ZAKA International Rescue Unit, was among the first to enter the kibbutz after the attack. He recounts the unimaginable scene that unfolded before him, where everything was burned to ashes. The bodies were so badly charred that they crumbled at the touch, leaving everyone speechless. The sheer brutality of the attack left Greinerman and his colleagues questioning the capacity for such violence.

Israeli officials reported that at least 1,400 people lost their lives in the attacks on southern Israel that fateful day, with numerous innocent civilians, including children, among the casualties. Despite ongoing efforts, some bodies remain unidentified and are temporarily stored at the Shura military base in central Israel. Here, refrigerated containers house the remains of those yet to be recognized.

Eytan Schwartz, a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office, explains that the identification process has been challenging due to the extent of the burns suffered by many victims. While dental and DNA records can be matched with national records to identify Israeli nationals, the task becomes more arduous when it comes to foreign nationals.

In an effort to shed light on the aftermath of the attack, Al Jazeera received an invitation from the Israeli government’s press office to visit Holit. This visit allowed journalists to witness the resilience of the community and the remarkable work of dedicated volunteers.

