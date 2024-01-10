Israeli Security Forces’ Actions in Tulkarm Condemned by Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Security camera footage captured a disturbing incident in the West Bank city of Tulkarm, where Israeli security forces were seen repeatedly driving over the body of a Palestinian man who had been shot during a raid. The incident occurred after Israeli border police announced that they had raided Tulkarm to apprehend a wanted operative and had engaged in a confrontation that resulted in the deaths of three Palestinian gunmen.

The footage reveals Israeli security forces approaching a house at night and opening fire on a group of young men, at least one of whom was armed. As the men rushed out of the house onto the street, two of them were hit and fell to the ground. Another angle shows a third man being shot. Shockingly, an Israeli security forces vehicle is seen driving up to the bodies and running over one of them. The vehicle stops momentarily on the man’s legs, and later images demonstrate that the bodies had been moved to the side of the road.

When asked about the footage, a border police spokesperson redirected Reuters to the Israeli military spokesperson’s office, which did not provide an immediate response.

The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs swiftly condemned the incident, characterizing it as a manifestation of a “culture of hatred and extremism.”

The Tulkarm Brigades, an armed group associated with Fatah, claimed one of the Palestinians killed during the raid as its member.

Tulkarm, a significant crossing point between the West Bank and Israel, has experienced several raids by Israeli security forces since the Hamas attack on Israel in early October. These continuous security operations have been a response to the lasting tensions in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank and held a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Prior to this meeting, Blinken had urged Israeli leaders to work towards a peaceful resolution and offer a viable pathway to a Palestinian state.

