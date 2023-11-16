An Escalation of Conflict in Gaza: Israeli Troops Deployed

Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with the militant group Hamas. The ground operation, which began earlier this month, has now been expanded with the prolonged presence of Israeli troops in the territory.

The Israeli Defense Forces launched the operation from northern Gaza, deploying ground troops, armor, and artillery. Tanks were seen entering along the beach on Gaza’s north end, while the operation was supported by massive attacks from the sea and heavy air bombardment.

Hamas has described the operation as a failure and claimed that Israel suffered heavy losses. However, these claims could not be independently verified. The IDF, on the other hand, reported no casualties in the recent fighting.

As part of the military operations, IDF fighter jets targeted 150 underground targets in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of several Hamas operatives. Among those killed was Asem Abu Rakaba, an IDF statement said, who was responsible for planning a previous attack. The IDF sees these assassinations as a strategic advantage, allowing them to weaken the enemy and advance in the war’s stages.

The intensifying conflict has led to a near-total blackout of internet and phone service in Gaza, making it difficult for aid groups and organizations to contact their staff on the ground. Concerns about deteriorating conditions in Gaza have escalated, with over 1.4 million people displaced from their homes and severe shortages of food, water, fuel, and electricity. Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients injured in airstrikes, and aid delivery has been severely restricted.

Despite these challenges, Israel has announced that more aid trucks will be allowed into Gaza through the southern border with Egypt. However, the aid will only be available to those in the southern half of the territory.

