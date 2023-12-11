New Developments in Southern Gaza as Israeli Troops Advance and Hamas Threatens Prisoner Hostages

Israeli forces continue their advance into the heart of Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis, as tensions escalate between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli tanks have reached the main north-south road through the city after fierce overnight combat, slowing down the Israeli advance from the east. At the same time, Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, has issued fresh demands for the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, while also threatening the lives of the hostages they currently hold.

While some residents of Khan Younis reported that Israeli tanks had arrived in the city, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that dozens of Hamas fighters had surrendered, suggesting that this marked the beginning of the end for the organization. However, Hamas denied these claims, calling them baseless. In a statement, Hamas declared that none of the hostages would leave Gaza alive unless Israel met their demand for the release of Palestinian prisoners. They further stated that they were willing to release all Israeli soldiers in exchange for the release of all Palestinian prisoners.

This recent conflict erupted following an attack by Hamas on Israel, resulting in the death of 1,200 people and the capture of approximately 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military offensive that has caused significant destruction in Gaza, resulting in the death of almost 18,000 people, predominantly women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry. Thousands of people have also been injured in the ongoing conflict.

As the ground offensive intensifies and international aid remains limited, Palestinian civilians in Gaza are facing severe shortages of essential goods such as food and water. Aid organizations have expressed concerns about the deteriorating situation in the territory and the urgent need for support.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has criticized the UN Security Council for its failure to pass a ceasefire resolution due to the US veto. Guterres vowed to continue his efforts to promote peace. The UN General Assembly is expected to vote on a draft resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. While the General Assembly’s resolutions are not legally binding, they carry significant political weight.

The World Health Organization has also raised alarm about the collapsing healthcare system in Gaza. A resolution adopted by consensus by the WHO’s executive board urges the delivery of unimpeded aid to Gaza and emphasizes the urgent need to rebuild hospitals and support healthcare workers. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted the surge in medical needs in Gaza and the increased risk of disease due to the ongoing conflict.

Efforts to mediate a truce and secure the release of all hostages continue, but progress is uncertain. Qatar, which has played a role in facilitating previous ceasefires, acknowledged the narrowing window of success due to Israel’s relentless bombardment. However, they affirmed that mediation efforts would persist.

While the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, rejected a ceasefire, he stressed the importance of protecting civilians during military operations. Blinken emphasized the need for results aligning with the stated intentions of preserving civilian lives.

The Biden administration has faced criticism for bypassing Congress to supply tank shells to Israel and for not conducting regular assessments of Israel’s adherence to international humanitarian laws. It has been revealed that the US waived the requirement to consult Congress under emergency powers to provide tank rounds to Israel. The Biden administration’s approach to arms transfers has raised concerns about potential violations of international norms.

In Northern Israel, tensions have also escalated along the border with Lebanon as Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli positions and Israel responded with airstrikes. The exchange of fire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah has been ongoing since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

