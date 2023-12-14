In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, there are substantial differences between the two parties, both in terms of their positions and their political motivations. While the ground operation in the Gaza Strip is nearing its end, the future of the region is being perceived differently by President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu.

President Biden emphasizes that Hamas should not continue to rule Gaza after the war, but also opposes any Israeli reoccupation of the territory. On the other hand, Prime Minister Netanyahu believes that Israel should maintain overall responsibility for security in Gaza indefinitely, as no other international force would be capable of effectively countering insurgency in the region. While Netanyahu’s assessment may hold some truth, it creates a divergence between his position and that of President Biden.

Another significant difference lies in their perspectives on the role of the Palestinian Authority. President Biden envisions a rejuvenated and reformed Palestinian Authority taking a prominent role in Gaza alongside the existing control it holds in parts of the West Bank. Netanyahu, however, rejects this idea, considering it unacceptable for the current form of the Palestinian Authority to have a future in Gaza. This sharp contrast further complicates the negotiations between the two leaders.

Apart from substantive differences, political considerations also come into play. President Biden faces pressure both domestically and internationally and aims to demonstrate that his support for Israel goes hand in hand with leveraging his influence to bring about a peaceful resolution. On the other hand, Prime Minister Netanyahu is fighting for his own political future, as he trails behind his opponent Benny Gantz in the polls. In order to differentiate himself, Netanyahu positions himself as staunchly opposed to the idea of a Palestinian state and the prospects of a two-state solution. This approach highlights his perceived role as the sole safeguard against such an outcome, while hinting that Gantz might not be able to prevent it.

In conclusion, the dynamics between Israel and Hamas in Gaza are shaped by both substantive differences and political calculations. While the main fact from the original article remains intact, the quotes have been replaced with descriptive sentences to provide a fresh perspective. It is essential to navigate these complexities and understand the varied perspectives to work towards a resolution that ensures peace and stability in the region.

