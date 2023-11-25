Israeli Army Fires at Palestinians Crossing into Northern Gaza During Ceasefire

Israeli soldiers have engaged in a deadly confrontation with Palestinians attempting to return to their homes in northern Gaza, despite warnings from the Israeli army to stay put. The incident occurred in Deir al-Balah, a town in the southern part of Gaza, where two Palestinians were fatally shot and 11 others were wounded. The injured victims were shot in their legs.

In the aftermath of the Israeli ground offensive, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians sought refuge in southern Gaza. However, the Israeli military distributed leaflets in the southern region explicitly prohibiting and highlighting the dangers of returning to the northern territory, which was the primary focus of Israel’s offensive.

Despite these warnings, many Palestinians tried to head back to their homes in northern Gaza following the ceasefire. Witnesses reported that Israeli troops have been firing upon individuals attempting to cross into the northern region.

Sofian Abu Amer, a resident of Gaza City who had fled his home, decided to take the risk and head north to check on his house. He explained the dire circumstances they were facing, stating, “We don’t have enough clothes, food, and drinks… The situation is disastrous. It’s better for a person to die.”

Since the beginning of the war triggered by a Hamas attack on southern Israel seven weeks ago, the Israeli army has ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate their homes in the north for their safety.

FAQs

1. Why were Palestinians attempting to return to northern Gaza despite warnings?

Many Palestinians had sought refuge in southern Gaza during the conflict but wanted to return to their homes in the northern region. They faced dire conditions and limited resources in the areas they were staying and were desperate to assess the situation and retrieve belongings from their houses.

2. Why did the Israeli military warn against returning to northern Gaza?

The Israeli army considered the northern Gaza area to be the main combat zone during their ground offensive. They issued warnings to ensure the safety of civilians, advising them to stay away from the region due to the ongoing hostilities and potential dangers.

3. Why did Israeli troops open fire on people attempting to enter northern Gaza?

The Israeli soldiers engaged in a confrontation with Palestinians crossing into the northern region as they perceived it as a violation of the military’s warnings. The troops took action to secure the area and prevent potential security threats.

(Source: Associated Press)