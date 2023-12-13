Israeli troops in Gaza have been caught on video engaging in destructive and disrespectful behavior towards food supplies, private homes, and toys. These videos, shared widely online, have sparked international censure and raised concerns about the Israeli military’s tactics and civilian death toll.

In one video, soldiers were seen attempting to set fire to food and water supplies that are already scarce in Gaza. Other videos showed soldiers riding bicycles through rubble, moving Muslim prayer rugs into a bathroom, and rummaging through private homes. One soldier even filmed boxes of lingerie found in a Gaza home.

These actions have been widely condemned by critics who argue that they reflect a national mood that is unsupportive of Gaza’s civilians. Israeli human rights group B’Tselem has stated that the dehumanization seen in these videos is a result of a systemic issue within the Israeli military.

According to the health ministry in Gaza, more than 18,400 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have been killed in the ongoing conflict, with around 90% of Gaza’s population displaced within the besieged territory.

The videos, which appear to have been uploaded by soldiers themselves, have caused significant controversy. One video shows soldiers dancing in a circle, seemingly celebrating their presence in Gaza and singing a song that suggests conquest. Another image shows a soldier posing next to graffiti that reads, “instead of erasing graffiti, let’s erase Gaza.”

While the Israeli military has promised disciplinary action in these particular cases, critics argue that these isolated incidents are indicative of a larger problem within the Israeli military. They claim that the support for the war and the lack of empathy towards Gaza’s civilians contribute to such behavior.

It is important to note that the Israeli military blames Hamas for the civilian death toll, accusing the group of operating in crowded neighborhoods and using residents as human shields. However, these videos raise questions about the appropriateness of the Israeli military’s tactics in response to this threat.

In conclusion, the behavior displayed by Israeli troops in these videos has caused widespread condemnation and further scrutiny of the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza. The international community continues to closely monitor the situation and call for accountability.