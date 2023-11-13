Israeli Forces Engage in Intense Urban Battles Against Hamas

Israeli forces are currently engaged in fierce battles against Hamas terrorists in urban areas deep within the Gaza Strip, as they continue their efforts to combat the terror group. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported that ground and air forces have targeted multiple Hamas positions and anti-tank guided missile squads.

In the ongoing fighting, the IDF has successfully eliminated dozens of terrorists in urban areas and has also seized weapons. However, no new information has been provided regarding potential Israeli casualties in these operations.

One significant development is the killing of Nisam Abu Ajina, the commander of Hamas’s Beit Lahiya Battalion. This operation was carried out in a targeted airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip. Abu Ajina was responsible for commanding the Hamas terrorists involved in the deadly attacks on Kibbutz Erez and Netiv Ha’asara on October 7. It is worth noting that he had previously commanded Hamas’s aerial forces and played a role in the development of the terror group’s drones and paragliders.

As the conflict persists, rockets fired from Gaza continue to target Israeli cities, causing injuries and damage. The recent attacks in Ashdod resulted in four people being wounded, including one who is in serious condition. Despite these challenges, Israel remains resolute in its mission to destroy Hamas and secure the freedom of all hostages kidnapped by the group.

To date, the IDF has notified the families of 240 hostages that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip. Unverified reports suggest that at least 245 individuals were abducted on October 7, although the exact number is yet to be confirmed. Notably, Hamas has released four hostages so far, following negotiations brokered by Qatar.

To demonstrate their commitment to rescuing the hostages, Israeli troops successfully conducted an overnight operation to rescue Pvt. Ori Megidish, who had been held captive by Hamas since the initial assault. Pvt. Megidish, who had been stationed at the Nahal Oz base, was found in good condition during the ground operation. While further details were not provided, her rescue marks a significant achievement for Israeli forces.

Israeli leaders have commended Pvt. Megidish’s rescue, emphasizing that it showcases Israel’s capabilities in rescuing hostages. The Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated that this operation provides clear evidence that Israel will not spare any efforts to rescue its citizens from the clutches of terrorist groups like Hamas.

The ongoing conflict has also seen continued rocket fire from Gaza into southern and central Israel. Homes have been damaged, and communities near the Gaza border have been evacuated for safety reasons. Multiple barrages of rockets have also been launched toward central Israel, causing widespread panic and necessitating the run for shelter.

In an effort to boost morale, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, head of the Southern Command, released a radio recording to troops operating in Gaza, emphasizing the unwavering goal of victory. The IDF remains steadfast in its determination to achieve a successful outcome in this conflict.

