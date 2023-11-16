Israeli Forces Confront Challenges in Gaza’s Hidden Tunnel Network

Israeli troops are poised to enter Gaza and face a formidable challenge from an extensive underground tunnel system operated by Hamas. These tunnels, spanning 300 miles, provide a significant advantage to the terrorist group, presenting a complex network that poses threats such as booby traps and guerrilla warfare. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will contend with the daunting task of navigating these passageways, which Hamas has carefully prepared for a ground assault.

The underground labyrinth is known to be treacherous, requiring extensive intelligence to understand its layout, which may prove challenging for the IDF. Colin P. Clarke, a conflict and terrorism specialist, has cautioned that some tunnels are likely booby-trapped, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. Despite Israel’s efforts to destroy sections of the tunnels, Hamas has continuously invested in their expansion, even at the expense of aid intended for the Palestinian people.

This vast tunnel system also serves as a means for Hamas to bypass Israel’s blockade, with tunnels connecting Gaza to Egypt. It has been used for mounting attacks on Israel in the past and contains multiple entrances and exits concealed within civilian buildings and schools, providing potential blind spots for Israeli forces. Additionally, parts of the tunnels extend as deep as 130 feet, enabling Hamas militants to seek safety from Israeli airstrikes.

Bruce Hoffman, an expert on terrorism, has emphasized the gravity of the situation by acknowledging that these tunnels likely hold over 100 hostages captured by Hamas. He warns that the tunnels and the hostages themselves are likely laden with traps, making the situation even more dangerous and challenging for Israeli forces. This predicament presents an unprecedented challenge that requires careful strategizing on Israel’s part.

To mitigate some risks, experts suggest deploying drones and unmanned vehicles into the tunnels to gather intelligence and trigger traps. However, the effectiveness of these methods remains uncertain. Alexander Grinberg, from the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, states that although the tunnels allow Hamas to engage in guerrilla warfare, once the tunnels are located, Israeli forces can seal them off, trapping the enemy units inside.

What is the purpose of the underground tunnel system in Gaza?

Originally, the underground tunnels beneath Gaza were used as a means to bypass the Israeli blockade and smuggle in essential supplies for Palestinians. However, Hamas has since seized control of the tunnels and repurposed them for military purposes, expanding their network over the years.

Are the tunnels mainly for defensive or offensive purposes?

While Hamas leaders claim that the tunnels are primarily for defensive purposes, experts suggest they can also be used offensively. The tunnels serve as hidden passages for launching surprise attacks on Israeli targets and give Hamas militants an advantage in guerrilla warfare.

What challenges do the tunnels pose for Israeli forces?

The tunnels present several challenges for Israeli forces. They are an elaborate and complex network, making it difficult to navigate and detect potential threats. The tunnels can be booby-trapped, creating additional dangers for Israeli troops. Moreover, the entrances and exits of the tunnels located in civilian buildings and schools act as blind spots for military operations.

How has Hamas funded the expansion of the tunnel system?

Hamas has allegedly diverted millions of dollars meant for aid towards the expansion of the tunnel system. This diversion of funds has raised concerns about the prioritization of military infrastructure over resources meant for the well-being of the Palestinian people.

Is Israel planning a ground invasion of Gaza?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that a ground invasion of Gaza may be necessary, citing the threat posed by the tunnels and the kidnapping of Israeli civilians. Such an invasion would be a significant military action not seen since 2014.

Ultimately, the situation in Gaza remains uncertain, and the ongoing conflict has tragic consequences for both civilians and combatants. The complexity of the tunnel network presents substantial challenges for Israeli forces, underlining the need for careful planning and intelligence gathering to navigate this underground battleground.