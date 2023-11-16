Israeli Troops Prepare for Intense Underground Battle in Gaza

Experts are cautioning about the imminent ground invasion by Israeli troops into the Gaza Strip, as they will face a formidable 300-mile tunnel system operated by the terrorist group Hamas. The elaborate network of passageways poses a major challenge, with the risk of booby traps and guerrilla warfare awaiting the invading forces.

Colin P. Clarke, a conflict and terrorism specialist at the Soufan Group, highlighted the complexity of dealing with underground tunnels, emphasizing that Hamas has intimate knowledge of these tunnels and may have booby-trapped some of them. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would need extensive intelligence on the tunnel system to effectively prepare for such challenging terrain.

While Israel has already destroyed over 62 miles of tunnels in 2021, Hamas has continued to invest in and expand this network, using funds diverted from aid intended for the Palestinian people. The tunnels connect with Egypt, allowing Gaza to bypass Israel’s blockade.

The tunnel system has been utilized by Hamas in the past to launch attacks on Israel. With entrances and exits located in schools and civilian buildings, these areas can potentially serve as blind spots for the IDF. Additionally, the tunnels can reach depths of up to 130 feet, providing shelter to Hamas members during airstrikes.

Bruce Hoffman, an expert with the Council on Foreign Relations, emphasized the dangers of the tunnels, noting that they likely hold over 100 hostages. He warned that these areas, including the hostages themselves, could be laden with traps, making the situation unprecedented in its magnitude.

Efforts to mitigate the risks include sending drones and unmanned vehicles into the tunnels to map their layout and trigger traps. However, the effectiveness of these methods remains uncertain. Alexander Grinberg, of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, pointed out that while the tunnels offer Hamas advantages for guerrilla warfare, they can also be used against the terrorists. When discovered, tunnels can be closed off to trap enemy units, facilitating their elimination by the IDF.

The network of tunnels underneath Gaza initially emerged as a means to bypass the Israeli blockade and provide essential supplies to the Palestinian population. However, Hamas later assumed control for military purposes and has continued its expansion over the years. Hamas leaders claim that the tunnels primarily serve defensive aims, but their sophisticated construction, including concrete walls and electricity, suggests otherwise.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously warned about the potential use of the tunnels to hold kidnapped Israeli civilians, a fear that tragically came true with the recent massacre in the Jewish state. As a result, Netanyahu has announced a large-scale military invasion of Gaza, the first since 2014.

While military experts weigh in on the tactics of the conflict, concerns about civilian casualties also emerge. The ongoing crisis raises fears of further loss of innocent lives, both Israeli and Palestinian, as well as citizens from other countries involved in the conflict.

