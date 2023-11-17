Israeli Forces Conduct Thorough Search at Main Gaza Hospital

In a significant development of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Israeli troops have intensified their search at Al Shifa hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza. The Israeli army claims that the hospital is being used by Hamas militants as a storage facility for weapons and as a command center for their operations. This marks a major objective for the Israeli forces in their campaign against Hamas.

Israeli troops entered Al Shifa hospital in the early hours of Wednesday and have since been conducting a meticulous search. The army spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, emphasized that the search is being carried out in a precise and intelligence-based manner to gather more information and uncover any terror-related activities inside the hospital.

Video footage released by the Israeli military showed recovered weapons, including automatic firearms, grenades, ammunition, and flak jackets, which were allegedly found in an undisclosed building within the hospital complex. However, there has been no mention of the discovery of any entrances to underground tunnels within Al Shifa.

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned Hamas for using a hospital as its military headquarters, calling it a war crime. Biden acknowledged that Israel had entered the hospital with a limited number of armed troops and that they had been advised to exercise extreme caution during the operation.

Hamas, on the other hand, has denied the Israeli army’s allegations and accused them of fabricating evidence. A senior Hamas member based in Qatar, Ezzat El Rashq, has called for an independent committee from international organizations such as the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and the Red Cross to verify the Israeli claims.

The search at Al Shifa hospital represents a significant escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas but has not provided a clear plan for governance in Gaza after the war. President Biden has stressed that a two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has cautioned against further Israeli occupation in Gaza.

In addition to the search at Al Shifa, Israel has imposed a siege on Gaza, resulting in a dire humanitarian situation for its population of 2.3 million people. The aerial bombardment by Israel has caused significant casualties, with around 11,500 Palestinians confirmed killed, including a high number of children. The northern half of Gaza has been ordered to evacuate, leaving two-thirds of the population homeless.

Efforts for humanitarian aid have been hindered by the ongoing conflict, but a small shipment of fuel was recently allowed into Gaza to support United Nations relief operations. However, the fuel is not permitted for use in hospitals. The United Nations Security Council has called for humanitarian pauses in the fighting and the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas.

As the conflict continues, mediation efforts by Qatar are underway to secure a temporary ceasefire and the release of some hostages. However, Israel has rejected calls for a ceasefire, believing it would serve Hamas’s interests.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-troops-deepen-search-main-gaza-hospital-evidence-hamas-2022-11-16/)