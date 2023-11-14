Rapid Advance of Israeli Forces in Gaza Amidst Collapsing Civil Order

Israeli military forces have made significant progress, pushing more than two miles into Gaza as part of their ongoing ground operation against Hamas militants, according to a recent analysis by CNN. This expansion comes after weeks of airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled territory and signals a deepening of Israel’s war effort.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the conflict as a long and challenging one, noting that the objective is to root out and “destroy” Hamas in response to their attack on Israel in early October, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 individuals, predominantly civilians.

The intensified ground operations have raised concerns of broader regional conflict and have prompted increased calls for humanitarian ceasefires from leaders around the world. The United Nations has urged for a cessation of hostilities to allow essential aid to reach the people of Gaza, who are facing a dire situation.

Hospitals Struggle to Evacuate Patients Amidst Israeli Airstrikes

The Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, the second-largest medical facility in the area, has been severely impacted by Israeli airstrikes. The hospital departments have suffered extensive damage, putting residents and patients at risk of suffocation, as reported by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The medical organization has accused Israel of intentionally launching airstrikes in close proximity to the hospital, possibly aiming to force its evacuation. However, such an evacuation would be impossible and would endanger the lives of the hundreds of patients being treated there, as highlighted by the World Health Organization.

The Al-Quds Hospital is also providing shelter to approximately 12,000 internally displaced civilians who have fled their homes due to the conflict. On Sunday, the hospital received new evacuation warnings from Israel, raising concerns about the safety of the patients and civilians seeking refuge within the premises.

However, moving within Gaza while under attack poses significant challenges for civilians, and even those who have followed the evacuation orders have not found safety, according to CNN reports. Aid groups have criticized the evacuation directives, highlighting the difficulties faced by individuals trying to find refuge amid ongoing airstrikes.

