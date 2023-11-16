Israeli Forces Increase Presence in Gaza, Preparing for Operation

Israeli forces have intensified their operations in the Gaza Strip as they continue their mission to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, according to IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari. Reports from Palestinian media confirm the deployment of Israeli tanks within the territory, indicating an imminent incursion.

Since the tragic Hamas massacre on October 7, 310 Israeli soldiers have been identified as deceased, with only two out of 229 known hostages released. This devastating situation prompted the recent surge in Israeli military attacks, carried out via air, sea, and land.

Although the IDF has been threatening a complete ground invasion for over two weeks, various factors – some disclosed and others undisclosed – have delayed the full-scale operation. An earlier attempt on Thursday involved Israeli troops entering Gaza to neutralize Hamas targets, both on land and at sea. The mission was successfully executed, causing no casualties.

In an additional development, Israeli forces also had to contend with clashes in the north, engaging in fighting against Hezbollah militants. Throughout the afternoon and evening, rockets were launched at Israel from the North, specifically by Hezbollah. In response, the IDF retaliated, successfully eliminating terrorists attempting to infiltrate the country. Thankfully, no Israeli soldiers were wounded during the Hezbollah rocket attacks.

