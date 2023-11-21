Israeli Forces Surround Gaza Hospital, Sparking Outrage and Humanitarian Concerns

Israeli tanks have reportedly encircled Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, leading to reports of casualties and causing international outrage. The Hamas-run health ministry claims that 12 people were killed during the attack on the hospital’s post-operative care department. Dr. Marwan Al-Sultan, the hospital’s director, revealed that the troops were only a short distance away. Despite intermittent shooting still being heard at the site, the Israeli military has justified their actions by stating that they were targeting “terrorists” who had opened fire from within the hospital.

The encirclement of the hospital has raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of patients and medical staff. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed his shock and disapproval, emphasizing that health workers and civilians should never be subjected to such horror, especially within the confines of a hospital.

The Israeli military campaign in Gaza has been in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen. The violence has resulted in a significant number of casualties, with at least 13,000 people killed in Gaza since the retaliatory campaign began. The United Nations Security Council has called for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to reach those in need, but the killing and suffering of Palestinians have continued to escalate.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza has become a focal point of concern. Medical sources have reported dozens of Israeli armored vehicles in the surrounding area, with snipers on rooftops preventing ambulances from reaching the hospital. The health ministry has confirmed that 12 wounded patients and their companions were killed, with many others injured when an Israeli shell hit the hospital.

The targeting of hospitals is a violation of international humanitarian law, which specifically protects medical facilities and demands the protection of patients and medical staff during military operations. While the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claim to have targeted the source of enemy fire and deny firing shells towards the hospital, the gravity of the situation cannot be ignored.

The international community, including the United States and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), has been involved in negotiations to secure the release of hostages and alleviate the crisis. US President Joe Biden expressed optimism about a potential deal, while the ICRC continues to work towards facilitating any agreements reached.

In the midst of the escalating violence, the WHO is finalizing plans to evacuate seriously wounded or ill patients trapped in Al-Shifa Hospital. These patients, including those with spinal injuries, kidney failure, and complicated war injuries, are in urgent need of medical attention.

The encirclement of Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital and the ongoing violence in Gaza are reminders of the urgent need for a ceasefire, protection of civilians, and the provision of humanitarian aid. The international community must take action to ensure the safety and well-being of all those affected by the conflict.

