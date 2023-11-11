New IDF Response to Syrian Violation in the Golan Heights

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recently took action in the Golan Heights, firing at Syrian military positions for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. This move was in response to a clear violation by Syria of the 1974 disengagement agreement.

The IDF identified new military posts constructed by Syria east of the Israel-Syria border. These structures were reportedly being used to store weapons. It is important to note that the IDF believes the Syrian government holds responsibility for all events within its territory.

While the Israeli military has not commented on a separate incident, a Syrian news outlet affiliated with the opposition reported that two motorcyclists were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the town of Beit Jinn.

This recent action by the IDF comes on the heels of a strike on the Syrian port city of Tartus, which resulted in casualties and significant damage. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant hinted at Israel’s involvement in the strikes, emphasizing the importance of action over words.

