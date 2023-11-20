Israeli Forces Surround Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, Heightening Humanitarian Crisis

In a dire escalation of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israeli tanks have besieged the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza after a series of artillery attacks, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 Palestinians. The situation inside the hospital is described as catastrophic, as hundreds of people, including medical staff and injured patients, remain trapped.

The Israeli military, known for not publicizing troop movements, has yet to provide any comment on the incident. However, reports from the Palestinian news agency Wafa confirm that the hospital was hit by artillery fire, prompting frantic efforts by Palestinian health officials to evacuate civilians and minimize further casualties.

Despite claims by the Israeli military that Hamas has built underground military infrastructure beneath hospitals, staff at the Indonesian Hospital vehemently deny any armed militants being present on the premises. This contradictory narrative adds to the confusion and the immense challenges faced by medical workers who are risking their lives to save others.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, has condemned Israel’s actions and called upon its international partners to intervene and put an end to the atrocities being inflicted upon the Palestinian people. The attack on the Indonesian Hospital is viewed as a clear violation of international humanitarian laws, demanding urgent action and accountability.

The intensified assault on the Indonesian Hospital comes just a day after the World Health Organization successfully evacuated 31 premature babies from al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. These babies, along with over 250 critically ill and wounded patients, had been stranded in the besieged hospital since Israeli forces entered the compound.

The repercussions of this siege extend beyond the Indonesian Hospital alone. The collapse of medical services across northern Gaza, coupled with the scarcity of fuel and medical supplies, further exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. The United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, has reported the daunting challenges faced by hospitals in the region, leaving them unable to provide adequate care for the injured and sick.

Meanwhile, inside the Indonesian Hospital, medical workers are witnessing the devastation caused by the Israeli tanks surrounding the facility. Continuous artillery fire and gunfire create an atmosphere of terror, particularly for women and children seeking shelter. Dozens of dead and wounded victims of air raids and shelling have been received by the hospital overnight, putting an overwhelming strain on the limited resources and exhausted medical staff.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates, the death toll continues to rise. Israeli authorities claim that cross-border raids by Hamas have resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people, the majority of whom are civilians. On the other hand, the Hamas-run government reports a death toll of 13,000, including thousands of children, as a result of Israel’s aerial bombardment and ground operations in Gaza.

