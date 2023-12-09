Israeli Tank Fire Results in Fatal Attack on Reuters Journalist

According to an in-depth analysis conducted by CNN, it has been determined that Israeli tank fire was responsible for the death of Issam Abdallah, a videographer for Reuters, and the injury of six other international journalists during a double strike in southern Lebanon on October 13. This finding supports the reports by two news organizations and two human rights groups that have already investigated the incident.

The strike, which resulted in tragic consequences, was referred to as a “deliberate” and targeted attack by both AFP and Human Rights Watch. However, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Richard Hecht denied these claims and stated that they do not target journalists. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under review by the Israeli government.

One of the injured journalists, AFP photographer Christina Assi, had to undergo amputation and remains hospitalized due to the severity of her injuries. The aftermath of the attack was captured on video, and CNN’s forensic analysis of multiple videos, including a live AFP video feed, has revealed that the two strikes occurred within a mere 37-second interval and originated from the direction of Israel.

Furthermore, a photograph from the scene of the attack shows the tail fin of a 120 mm tank shell, which has been verified by a reliable source involved in the investigation. The analysis of experts indicates that neither the Lebanese army nor the Iran-backed Hezbollah possess such ammunition in their arsenal.

Marc Garlasco, a former defense intelligence analyst and UN war crimes investigator, stated that the evidence supports the conclusion that a 120mm high explosive tank shell was used in the attack. Another weapons expert, Chris Cobb-Smith, confirmed that the remnants of the shell clearly indicated an “expended tank round.” These findings align with the theory that the shots originated from an elevated position just over the border.

To shed light on the nature of the attack, CNN consulted with audio expert Robert Maher, who determined that it was likely a “supersonic event” considering the absence of an approaching whoosh or whine typically associated with artillery fire. This finding further supports the notion that the shells came from a southeasterly direction based on the analysis of the damage caused.

Considering that the journalists were wearing clearly labeled press flak jackets and Israeli surveillance towers were present in the area, there are questions about whether or not the tank crew responsible for the attack was aware that they were targeting journalists.

Regarding the incident, the IDF released a statement claiming that on October 13, 2023, Hezbollah launched an attack on multiple targets within Israeli territory along the Lebanese border. In response to concerns about potential terrorist infiltration, the IDF used artillery and tank fire to prevent it. The IDF acknowledges the claim that journalists were killed and has asserted that the incident is currently under review.

