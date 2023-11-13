Ambitious Israeli Tank Commander Tragically Killed, Highlights Brutal Reality of Conflict in Gaza

In a devastating turn of events, Lt Col Salman Habaka, an Israeli tank commander lauded as a hero for his courageous actions during Hamas’s attack on Be’eri kibbutz, has tragically lost his life while leading his tank battalion in northern Gaza. Lt Col Habaka, 33, a member of Israel’s Druze minority, swiftly responded to news of the Hamas attack, promptly bringing two tanks to Be’eri to engage the members of the militant Islamist group in fierce combat.

Leading by example, Lt Col Habaka played a paramount role in Israel’s defense against Hamas’s assault. Without hesitation, he fired a shell into a house where Hamas militants were taking cover, ensuring the safety of the hostages held within. He continued to lead his troops in a house-to-house operation, liberating hostages and reclaiming the streets of Be’eri.

Tragically, Lt Col Habaka’s death marks a significant loss, making him the highest-ranking officer to have perished since the commencement of Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Together with the previous casualties, the death toll among Israeli military personnel has now risen to 18.

The intensity of the fighting in Gaza is becoming increasingly apparent, as further details emerge. Reports indicate that Hamas fighters engaged Israeli forces in close-quarters combat. One notable incident saw Israeli troops locked in a three-hour-long battle with dozens of Hamas gunmen who had ambushed them. Armed with anti-tank missiles, the Hamas fighters attempted to breach Israeli armoured personnel carriers but were ultimately repelled by the Israeli troops.

Israeli forces are currently advancing towards Gaza City along three primary routes: from the north-east, the north-west along the Mediterranean coast, and from the south, having reached the main north-south highway. Israeli officials have issued only limited information regarding the specifics of troop movements, leaving much to speculation.

As the conflict escalates, casualties on both sides are anticipated to rise. Israeli troops continue to face intense resistance from Palestinian militants who employ anti-tank missiles, explosive devices, and grenades in their attacks. The Israeli military has responded with artillery strikes, as well as utilizing air power and naval support.

