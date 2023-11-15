Israeli Forces Surround Gaza Hospital, Impeding Medical Care for Patients

Israeli forces have reached the main hospital in Gaza City, imposing a blockade and severely inhibiting the delivery of essential medical supplies. Medics within the hospital have reported that patients, including newborn babies, are dying due to the lack of fuel. In the past three days alone, 32 patients, including three newborns, have lost their lives. The hospital is desperately pleading for help to evacuate patients to alternative medical facilities.

The siege and power cuts have resulted in dire conditions within the hospital. Water tanks, wells, and the oxygen pump have been targeted and destroyed. The hospital staff and patients are struggling to survive and are urging immediate action to protect their lives and ensure their safe transfer to a secure location.

Contradictory claims from Israel suggest that the hospital is being used as a base for Hamas fighters. However, Hamas denies these allegations and asserts that Israeli forces are unjustly targeting innocent civilians. The mounting violence has even triggered concerns that the conflict may expand beyond Gaza, with clashes on Israel’s northern border and the United States launching airstrikes in neighboring Syria.

Since the start of Israel’s campaign to eradicate Hamas, the Gaza Strip has witnessed immense devastation. Thousands of lives have been lost, and more than half of the population has been displaced. The northern half of Gaza has been ordered to evacuate entirely. Medical authorities report over 11,000 confirmed fatalities, with approximately 40% being children.

As Israeli forces approach Gaza City, the situation near Al Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza, has become increasingly precarious. The hospital gate is now guarded by an Israeli tank, and Israeli snipers and drones continuously target the hospital, impeding the movement of medics and patients.

Israel claims to have made efforts to evacuate civilians and send patients to other medical facilities. However, Hamas has allegedly obstructed these attempts. The hospital desperately requires thousands of liters of fuel daily to power emergency generators, ensuring the continuous operation of vital life-saving equipment. The meager supply of 300 liters, ultimately lasting only half an hour, cannot sustain the hospital’s needs.

Surviving under these dire conditions, premature babies are being crowded together due to the scarcity of individual incubators. The shortage of power further exacerbates the critical situation. Regrettably, the loss of life in the neonatal unit is anticipated to increase in the coming days.

Al-Quds Hospital, another major medical facility in northern Gaza, has also ceased functioning due to the heavy gunfire surrounding it. A Red Cross convoy dispatched to evacuate patients and staff from Al-Quds Hospital has been unable to reach its destination.

The conflict in Gaza has divided the international community. While Hamas’ violent attacks are understandably condemned, many countries remain deeply critical of Israel’s response, citing the high number of civilian casualties in the besieged territory. Calls for a ceasefire have been disregarded by Israel, who argues that it must dismantle Hamas entirely to protect its citizens. The United States is pressing Israel to prioritize the safety of civilians, particularly within hospitals, to prevent further casualties.

Despite Israel’s evacuation order, hundreds of thousands of civilians are believed to still remain in the northern part of Gaza. Southern Gaza has also experienced regular bombings, resulting in more casualties. Recent strikes in Khan Younis claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals, with people desperately seeking medical help at Nasser Hospital.

The escalating conflict has not only raised concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza but has also triggered fears of a wider conflagration. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group based in Lebanon, has engaged in missile exchanges with Israel. Additionally, Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria have carried out numerous drone and rocket attacks on U.S. forces. In response, the United States conducted airstrikes on Iran-aligned groups in Syria.

The situation in Gaza remains volatile, and urgent international intervention is necessary to protect innocent lives. Time is of the essence to prevent further casualties and mitigate the lasting impact of this devastating conflict.

