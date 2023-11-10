New Strikes Paralyze Airports in Syria: A Fresh Twist in the Ongoing Conflict

In a recent development, Syrian state-run media reported that Israeli airstrikes have rendered both the Aleppo and Damascus airports temporarily out of service. This marks the third attack of its kind within a span of 10 days.

Tragically, the strike on the Damascus airport resulted in the death of one civilian worker, with another being wounded. The runways at both airports sustained significant damage, prompting the cancellation or diversion of all flights. Travelers were redirected to an airport located in coastal Latakia. According to official notices sent to international aviation authorities, the runways are expected to be unusable for a minimum of two days.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) revealed that Israeli missiles were fired from the Golan Heights, targeting the Damascus International Airport, while jets flying over the Mediterranean near Latakia struck the Aleppo International Airport. Both attacks were reported to have taken place simultaneously at approximately 5:35 a.m.

These airstrikes come at a time of heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, a terror group based in Lebanon. The situation has brought the two adversaries close to an all-out conflict. Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are preparing for a ground invasion of Gaza to uproot another terror group, Hamas, who recently orchestrated a devastating attack resulting in the loss of over 1,400 innocent lives.

It is important to note that the Israeli military has not yet provided an official comment on these specific strikes, as they tend to refrain from reporting on individual operations.

Both the Aleppo and Damascus airports have been targeted on multiple occasions over the past year. These attacks are part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to prevent the transfer of advanced weaponry from Iran to its various proxies in the Middle East, particularly Hezbollah.

There are legitimate concerns that Hezbollah, which possesses a substantial arsenal of rockets, missiles, and drones, might attempt to open a new front in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The possibility of a large-scale attack on northern Israel by Hezbollah is being closely monitored.

In recent days, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified along the border with Lebanon. Six Hezbollah fighters were reportedly killed, while three Israeli soldiers sustained injuries during cross-border missile attacks. Furthermore, two Thai laborers were injured in a separate incident.

Consequently, Israel has taken precautionary measures by evacuating additional communities near the northern border. Already, 28 towns and villages have been cleared out, with residents relocating to safer areas within the country.

The strikes on the Syrian airports add another dimension to the ongoing conflict, marking the fourth simultaneous arena where IDF is engaged. Alongside Gaza, the Lebanon border, and the West Bank, the situation has escalated significantly in recent days.

Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Qassem, declared that his group is already influencing the course of the conflict by intensifying activities along the Lebanon-Israel border. This maneuver effectively prevents troops from being fully available to combat Hamas in Gaza.

The conflict was initially triggered by Hamas’ massacre on October 7, which saw thousands of terrorists infiltrating Israel from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,400 lives and the seizure of over 200 hostages. The vast majority of victims were innocent civilians, including entire families executed in their own homes.

In response, Israel launched an air campaign against Hamas and its allies in Gaza, resulting in a significant number of casualties. The IDF has also prepared a ground offensive to eliminate Hamas but has tactically considered the conditions in the north before initiating such an operation.

As the situation unfolds, it is crucial to remain updated on the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Source: The Times of Israel